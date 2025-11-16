Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A dramatic confrontation erupted between Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Rohini Acharya following Rastriya Janata Dal's (RJD) bitter defeat in the Bihar elections.

Yadav reportedly blamed Rohini for the poll loss during a heated argument and hurled a slipper at her, according to a report by NDTV.

The argument unfolded at their Patna residence on Saturday evening, just hours before Rohini publicly broke ties with the party. Tejashwi, who was the chief ministerial face of the Opposition alliance, allegedly pinned the loss on his elder sister.

‘We are cursed because of you’

“Tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gae (We lost the election because of you). Tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (We are cursed because of you),” Tejashwi told Rohini, as per the report, quoting sources.

He then threw a slipper at her, the report added.

Rohini later suggested in her posts on X that “slippers were thrown” at her, though she did not name her brother directly.

Rohini’s explosive claims

Her social media outburst included serious allegations that she was insulted for donating her kidney to their father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. She wrote that she was accused of giving a “dirty kidney” in exchange for money and a party ticket.

The emotional fallout saw Rohini announce that she was severing ties with the party and distancing herself from family members she accused of mistreating her. She claimed that senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi, and Rameez Nemat Khan had pressured her to step aside.

‘I have only ousted my brother’

On Sunday, a visibly distraught Rohini visited the home of her elder sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti before telling journalists she was leaving for her in-laws’ place in Mumbai.

“I have only ousted my brother from the family,” she said, clarifying that she remains in contact with her parents.

“Whatever I have said is the truth… My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them.”