Emraan Hashmi On His Cameo In The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘It Has Blown Up And Become Viral'

Emraan Hashmi says the viral response to his cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut series stems from fans’ nostalgia for his lover boy era, adding he wouldn’t mind revisiting that image if given the right role.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi says the popularity of his cameo scene in Aryan Khan's debut series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" comes from fans' nostalgia for his lover boy persona that defined his early 2000s films.

The recently-released Netflix show featured a standout moment in episode three where Raghav Juyal’s Parvaiz, who is a friend of Lakshya's Aasmaan, meets his idol, Hashmi.

Juyal's character then unexpectedly breaks into a rendition of Hashmi’s iconic song “Kaho Na Kaho” from “Murder” (2004), blending both Hindi and Arabic lyrics.

"It was a fun scene to do... It just got the recognition and the attention that I didn't know it was going to get, but it's great. I'm happy for everyone who's part of the show. It just has blown up and become this viral thing," Hashmi told PTI.

In the viral scene, Hashmi serves as an intimacy coordinator owing to his experience playing the lover boy in movies such as "Murder", "Zeher", "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Kalyug", "Aksar" and "Gangster".

"This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun," the actor said.

Asked if he would like to revisit his loverboy image, the actor said he wouldn’t mind returning to that space if the right opportunity came along.

"I've always said that I'm not serving an image or running away from something. If there's something that comes my way, which is in a similar vein as that, I would still do it. And from the looks of it, people want to see me do it, at least.

"Although I don't want to get stuck in an image, but I definitely would play up that image again if I get an opportunity," Hashmi said.

The actor will next be seen in "Haq", a legal drama movie co-starring Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Suparn Varma, will be released in theatres on November 7. 

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
