Bharti Singh Breaks Down As She Holds Newborn Son For The First Time After Two Days

Comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby boy on December 19, has opened up about an emotional moment from her delivery journey. In a recent vlog, Bharti revealed that she was able to hold her newborn for the first time two days after giving birth, a moment that left her overwhelmed and in tears.

Bharti Singh gets emotional meeting her newborn

In the latest vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), which she runs with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, fondly named Kaju. The comedian explained that she was still hospitalised as her baby was being kept under observation as part of routine precautionary checks.

Later in the video, a nurse is seen bringing the baby into Bharti’s room — a moment she chose to document. As she finally cradled her son, Bharti appeared visibly emotional, struggling to hold back her tears.

“So, finally Kaju is here. Haye kitna pyaara hai. Guys, abhi thode der pehle Gola and Haarsh ghar gaye hain. Agar ye thode der pehle aajata toh woh bhi mil lete (Oh, he is so adorable. Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too),” Bharti said, her voice breaking.

She further added, “Here is Kaju. He is healthy… Bhagwan kaare hamesha healthy rahe (May God bless him with good health always).” The clip also shows Bharti showering her baby with kisses as she spoke about how surreal it felt to finally have him in her arms after the long wait.

‘Finally, he is with me now’

Sharing her joy, Bharti said, “Finally, ye mere paas aa chuka hai. Bahut hi sundar, pyaara aur healthy baby hai, ekdum Gole ki tarah (Finally, he is with me now. He is very beautiful, cute, and a healthy baby, just like Gola).”

The comedian also mentioned that it was too early to tell who the baby resembles and concluded the vlog by promising fans that she would reveal her younger son’s face soon.

Bharti Singh welcomes her second child

Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents for the second time on December 19. The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram and have been documenting the experience through their vlogs. In one such video, Bharti was seen getting emotional hours before delivery as she described how her water broke at home.

“Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai… mujhe itna darr (pauses as she gets emotional) (Its 6 in the morning and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor and he told that my water has burst so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing whole night and now I have to go I am so scared),” Bharti shared.

Bharti and Haarsh, who tied the knot in 2017 after a brief courtship, announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. While the couple has not yet revealed their younger son’s real name, their first child, Golla aka Laksh, born in 2022, remains a regular and much-loved presence on their YouTube channel.