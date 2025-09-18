Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTAryan Khan Takes Sly Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Aryan Khan Takes Sly Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood has sparked chatter online after fans spotted a character resembling Sameer Wankhede, with many calling it Aryan’s sly dig at the former NCB officer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 07:22 PM (IST)

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has landed on Netflix, but beyond the cameos and story, one character is drawing unusual attention online. Viewers can’t help but point out the striking resemblance between a loud, no-nonsense officer in the series and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan takes a dig at Sameer Wankhede

In the very first episode, a lean, short-haired officer in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers steps out of a police jeep. The character wastes no time declaring his crusade against drugs, accusing the film industry of being “riddled with a drug problem.” He identifies himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and the ‘NCG’—details that viewers found difficult to miss.

Internet reacts with memes and jokes

Social media wasted no time drawing parallels. One user wrote, “Aryan khan roasted Sameer Wankhede #TheBadsofBollywood.” Another commented, “Bro #AaryanKhan literally roasted the life out of Sameer Wankhede😭 The actor who portrays him also looks a bit like him. Crazy LOL.”

Others chimed in with quips such as “Guess who 🤣🤣 Aryan Cooked 💥” and “The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads** of Bollywood is too good lol. Iykyk.”*

The history behind the Wankhede reference

The chatter stems from real-life history. In 2021, Wankhede was part of the NCB team that arrested Aryan Khan during a high-profile Mumbai cruise raid on suspicion of drug possession. Aryan was later cleared of all charges, while Wankhede himself faced corruption allegations.

Last year, in an interview with The Gaurav Thakur Show, Wankhede was asked about Aryan’s arrest and whether Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Jawan indirectly referenced him with the line, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

He diplomatically replied, “Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main.”

Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Bollywood Secrets Laid Bare in Hilarious, Bold Debut By Aryan Khan

Aryan’s big debut

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan’s first venture as creator and director. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, the show has already sparked plenty of online buzz—not least because of its not-so-subtle nods to real-life controversies.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ends In On-Screen Rejection. Watch

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryan Khan Sameer Wankhede The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget