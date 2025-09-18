Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has landed on Netflix, but beyond the cameos and story, one character is drawing unusual attention online. Viewers can’t help but point out the striking resemblance between a loud, no-nonsense officer in the series and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan takes a dig at Sameer Wankhede

In the very first episode, a lean, short-haired officer in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers steps out of a police jeep. The character wastes no time declaring his crusade against drugs, accusing the film industry of being “riddled with a drug problem.” He identifies himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and the ‘NCG’—details that viewers found difficult to miss.

Internet reacts with memes and jokes

Social media wasted no time drawing parallels. One user wrote, “Aryan khan roasted Sameer Wankhede #TheBadsofBollywood.” Another commented, “Bro #AaryanKhan literally roasted the life out of Sameer Wankhede😭 The actor who portrays him also looks a bit like him. Crazy LOL.”

Others chimed in with quips such as “Guess who 🤣🤣 Aryan Cooked 💥” and “The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads** of Bollywood is too good lol. Iykyk.”*

The history behind the Wankhede reference

The chatter stems from real-life history. In 2021, Wankhede was part of the NCB team that arrested Aryan Khan during a high-profile Mumbai cruise raid on suspicion of drug possession. Aryan was later cleared of all charges, while Wankhede himself faced corruption allegations.

Last year, in an interview with The Gaurav Thakur Show, Wankhede was asked about Aryan’s arrest and whether Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Jawan indirectly referenced him with the line, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

He diplomatically replied, “Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main.”

Aryan’s big debut

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan’s first venture as creator and director. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, the show has already sparked plenty of online buzz—not least because of its not-so-subtle nods to real-life controversies.

