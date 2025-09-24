Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aryan Khan Didn't Direct The Bads Of Bollywood? Actor Anya Singh Says: 'He Knew...'

Aryan Khan Didn't Direct The Bads Of Bollywood? Actor Anya Singh Says: 'He Knew...'

Anya Singh praises Aryan Khan’s dedication and dismisses ghost-director rumours surrounding his debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, calling him “focused and deserving.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aryan Khan may carry one of Bollywood’s most recognizable surnames, but his directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood is winning hearts for reasons beyond his lineage. Actor Anya Singh, who stars in the series, recently came forward to shut down speculation surrounding Aryan's involvement in the project, praising his dedication and creative leadership throughout the process.

The 28-year-old writer-director has faced skepticism since announcing his entry into filmmaking. However, the success of his debut series appears to be silencing critics, and Anya believes he’s earned every bit of the praise.

Anya Singh defends Aryan Khan

Addressing social media rumours that questioned Aryan’s role in the project, Anya dismissed claims of a “ghost director” and emphasized the tendency to tear down new talent.

“I feel people just want an opportunity to bring another person down,” she told Hindustan Times.

Anya, who witnessed Aryan’s hands-on involvement during the production, recalled his consistent energy on set.

“That’s why I say he is so deserving of every good thing everyone is saying about him. He has worked really hard on this project. From 7 in the morning to 11 PM, his energy never dropped. You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focused.”

Aryan chose to work with a new crew

Rather than leaning on established names, Aryan took a bold step by assembling a younger, relatively new crew. Anya believes that was a conscious and courageous move.

“He is a young guy who stuck by his vision. It was very brave of him to do this. He knew there’d be conversations and chatter, but he did not question his vision at any point. I have a lot of respect for how he has stood by his own thoughts.”

Making His Mark Beyond the Khan Name

The Ba**ds of Bollywood is co-written by Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, with Aryan at the helm as writer and director. While his famous last name brought initial attention, the series has earned respect for its storytelling and execution—something fans and critics alike are acknowledging.

For Aryan, the debut isn’t just about proving himself behind the camera—it’s also about establishing a unique creative voice in an industry where expectations run high.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aryan Khan The Ba**ds Of Bollywood The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
