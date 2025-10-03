Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle. Watch Teaser

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who recently announced their collaboration in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, delighted fans once again as they appeared together on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. A leaked promo of the upcoming episode offered a glimpse of the duo’s playful chemistry and engaging conversation.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

The promo begins with Kajol and Twinkle introducing Akshay and Saif as “Khiladi and Anari,” a nod to their 1990s hit Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The pair even recreate the film’s iconic hook step, much to the audience’s delight. Akshay, in his signature humorous style, jokes, “In my opinion, the show should be named Two Cheetahs.” Saif bursts into laughter as Twinkle and Akshay playfully argue over who first claimed, “An astrologer predicted their marriage.”

Beyond the lighthearted moments, the conversation touches on more personal insights. Akshay shares, “Every husband should be a good listener,” while Saif adds with his trademark wit, “Or at least look like a good listener.”

The mood turns poignant when Saif recalled the stabbing incident: “I had been stabbed and there was blood everywhere. I remember Taimur looking up to me and asking, ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, no, I don’t think so.”

Kajol, moved, hugs Saif and calls him a “real hero.”

Fans were ecstatic to see the duo back together, though many expressed a desire to see Akshay share the stage with Ajay Devgn in future episodes. Comments included, “Next time please invite Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan,” and, “Ajay and Akshay should come here. Missing Ajay.”

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premiered on 25 September with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as its first guests. The second episode, released on 2 October, featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who charmed fans with their playful camaraderie, nostalgic anecdotes, and candid moments about parenthood. New episodes stream every Thursday on Prime Video.

Akshay and Saif to work together

Akshay and Saif will soon reunite on the big screen with Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, originally starring Mohanlal. This marks the actors’ first collaboration in 17 years, with the film currently in production and slated for a 2026 release.