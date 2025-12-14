Aashram 4 Confirmed: Bobby Deol–Led Crime Drama Gears Up For 2026 Shoot, Says Tridha Choudhury

The next chapter of Prakash Jha’s gritty crime drama Aashram is officially on its way. Season four of the popular series, fronted by Bobby Deol, is set to enter production next year, bringing relief and excitement to its massive fanbase. Actress Tridha Choudhury, who gained nationwide recognition through the show, has confirmed that cameras will roll in 2026.

The actress shared the update in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, putting an end to speculation around the future of the series. “Yes, we are shooting very soon, in 2026!," she said, making it clear that preparations for the new season are already underway.

Season 4 Moves Closer to Reality

Since its debut, Aashram has remained one of the most talked-about Indian web series, known for its bold storytelling and strong performances. With Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the controversial godman Baba Nirala becoming iconic, anticipation around each new season has only grown stronger. Tridha’s confirmation signals that the makers are ready to take the story forward after a long wait.

An Unexpected Meeting That Changed Everything

During the same interaction, Tridha revisited the unusual circumstances that led to her casting in Aashram. She revealed that the opportunity came her way through a chance encounter rather than a formal audition. “It’s an interesting story on how I bagged Aashram. I was in a supermarket where I met Madhvi Bhatt, the DA. She told me, ‘Tridha, I am so happy I bumped into you here. I really think that you should do this show’," she said.

That meeting proved to be pivotal, as writer Madhvi Bhatt went on to recommend Tridha to filmmaker Prakash Jha for the role.

Transforming to Fit the Character

Tridha also shared how Prakash Jha initially had reservations about her appearance and how she worked to meet his expectations. “Madhvi persuaded Prakash Jha sir to consider me. Sir said, ‘Nahin, woh thodi si bacchi lagegi. We have to show her as a woman’," she recalled. Taking his feedback seriously, the actress underwent a noticeable transformation. “Hence, I put on weight as he advised, ‘You can’t look so perfect for the character. You need to be weathered’. We had trainers and we worked a lot on the dialogues as well," she added.

From Web Series to Household Recognition

Reflecting on the cultural impact of Aashram, Tridha admitted she never foresaw the scale of its success. “It was very hard for me to believe that this project would make me a household name in India. But it has. Anywhere I go, people greet me with ‘Japnaam’; no one says ‘Namaste’ (smiles). For every actor, the show has been groundbreaking," she said.

As Aashram 4 heads into production in 2026, expectations are high for the series to once again spark conversations and dominate the digital space.