Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday in connection with a Rs 252-crore narcotics racket exposed earlier this year.

What Is The Rs 252-Crore Drug Case?

The investigation dates back to March 2024, when Mumbai Police uncovered a clandestine mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operating out of a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Sangli. Over 126 kg of the synthetic drug, valued at roughly Rs 252 crore, was seized.

According to investigators, the unit was allegedly run by wanted trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, with raw materials sourced through an associate in Surat. As probes expanded, police discovered an extensive network in which mephedrone was transported in high-end cars like BMWs and Mercedes to avoid scrutiny, while the illegal profits were allegedly sent abroad through hawala channels.

The operation began to unravel after the arrest of a Nagpada resident in 2022, which eventually led officers to the Sangli facility.

Dubai Link And Celebrity Names

Orry’s name reportedly emerged after the deportation and arrest of Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, believed to be a close associate of Salim Dola. Shaikh was brought back from Dubai on November 5 and has made several claims during interrogation.

In its remand plea, the ANC told a Mumbai court that Shaikh had organised extravagant parties in Mumbai and Dubai, which he claimed were attended by a mix of Bollywood personalities, influencers and public figures. Those named include actors Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, politician Zeeshan Siddique and Orry.

Shaikh has also alleged that some of these gatherings were attended by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Alishah Parkar. Police are now verifying Shaikh’s statements as part of the ongoing investigation.