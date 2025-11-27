Just hours after facing questioning by the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in a ₹252-crore drug probe, Orhan Awatramani — popularly known as Orry — seemed determined to show he wasn’t losing sleep over the controversy. The internet personality shared a defiant video of himself dancing and flashing the middle finger, paired with a pointed caption: “Just let me live”.

Orry’s bold message to critics

Late on Wednesday, Orry posted a clip from what looked like a high-energy concert, drenched in pulsating lights and packed with partygoers. Sporting a shimmering black mesh top, he is seen grooving to Aaj Ki Raat from Don: The Chase Begins Again, breaking into jumps and animated gestures as the music peaks.

In the video, he throws his hands up and shouts, “I am a liver”, a line also displayed on the clip—right before cheekily flipping the middle finger toward the camera. His caption remained simple but loaded: “Just let me live”.

Netizens react

While Orry avoided any reference to his police questioning, social media didn’t miss the timing. Comments quickly poured in, with one user joking, “Posting this mid questioning break,” while another wrote, “Pov : People be hating on me while I’m at a party doing this.” Another fan chimed in, “Love how you are always EXTRAAA EXTRAAAA.”

In true Orry fashion, he also slipped in a quick comeback when someone asked, “how are you posting from jail”. He replied, “it’s called Wi-Fi”.

Orry appears before investigators

Earlier in the day, Orry had appeared before the ANC in connection with the high-profile drugs case. Videos circulating online showed him being swarmed by paparazzi and onlookers outside the office as he made his way in for questioning.

On Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor had also been summoned by the agency. The case has gained traction after alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh — recently deported from Dubai — reportedly named several well-known personalities during interrogation.

According to reports, Shaikh claimed he had hosted extravagant parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by multiple high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.