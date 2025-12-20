Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion In Mumbai Road Accident Ahead Of David Guetta Concert

Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai while heading to David Guetta’s concert, suffering a mild concussion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and global performer Nora Fatehi was involved in a road mishap in Mumbai while en route to attend American DJ David Guetta’s concert. Sources have confirmed that the accident occurred as she was heading to the venue for her scheduled appearance, leaving her with a concussion.

Nora Fatehi meets with an accident

An insider familiar with the incident revealed, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

Despite the scare, Fatehi chose to honour her professional commitment. The source further shared, “Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.” Visuals of the damaged vehicle following the accident have also surfaced.

Nora's next collaboration

Nora would be joining David Guetta on stage during the concert to offer audiences a sneak peek of her upcoming international single. The track marks a collaboration between Guetta, American singer Ciara, and Nora, who has also lent her vocals to the project.

On the international front, Nora recently marked her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea. Beyond music, she continues to expand her acting portfolio. The performer is set to make her presence felt in South Indian cinema with upcoming films Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil. This year alone, her projects included Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa, and the web series The Royals, in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Nora Fatehi
