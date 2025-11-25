Nikitin Dheer Recalls Dharmendra’s Call From ICU After Learning Of Pankaj Dheer’s Death

As the industry continues to grieve the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, actor Nikitin Dheer has shared a deeply personal memory of the late star. Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89, had phoned Nikitin’s mother from the ICU last month after hearing about the death of Pankaj Dheer, offering comfort despite his own fragile health.

Nikitin Dheer remembers Dharmendra

Nikitin posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, remembering the decades-long bond between his family and Dharmendra. Reflecting on conversations he once had with his father, he wrote, “My Dad & I used to often discuss who is the most successful hero of all time in our film industry, he would say Dharam uncle, without batting an eyelid.. He used to always add, the most manly, the most handsome, the most humble and the man wth a golden heart..an absolute original.. Dharam uncle.”

Dharmendra called Pankaj Dheer's wife from ICU

He went on to recall the moment Dharmendra learned of Pankaj Dheer’s death earlier this year. “When my Dad passed, Dharam uncle called my Mom from the ICU and expressed his love and condolences and told Mom that he will be back home soon, not to worry.. His loss feels deeply personal..we grew up in his arms..got only love and blessings from him.. Always saw him with that smile that lit up the room..hand always raised to bless us..thank you for the invaluable contribution to cinema..thank you for filling our childhood with joy..thank you for showing us what a man can and should be.”

Nikitin added, "Noone can fill the space you have left..there shall never be another DHARMENDRA.. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.. Utmost love and respect always… Aum Shanti.”

Pankaj Dheer, a popular film and television actor, died on October 15 after battling cancer.

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra, remembered as one of Hindi cinema’s most charismatic and enduring icons, passed away on Monday after being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His final rites were performed in the city in the presence of his family and colleagues. Tributes describing his death as the “end of an era” have poured in from across the industry.

The actor leaves behind a vast body of work spanning genres and generations, with classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Dost and Seeta Aur Geeta defining his legacy. His final film, Ikkis, in which he plays Agastya Nanda’s father under the direction of Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is scheduled for release on December 25.