Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNeha Kakkar’s Deleted Post Hint At Break From Work, Relationships And Public Life: 'Let Me Live Freely'

Neha Kakkar’s Deleted Post Hint At Break From Work, Relationships And Public Life: 'Let Me Live Freely'

Neha Kakkar left fans worried after posting and deleting emotional notes asking for privacy. The cryptic messages surfaced amid backlash to her recent song Candy Shop.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:23 PM (IST)

Neha Kakkar, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about voices over the past year, has once again found herself at the centre of intense public attention. On Tuesday, the singer briefly shared — and swiftly removed — a set of emotionally charged social media posts that sparked concern and confusion among her massive fanbase. The messages hinted at a significant personal shift, leaving many wondering what prompted the sudden outpouring.

Neha Kakkar’s cryptic posts leave fans worried

The episode began with a story that sounded like a quiet but heavy goodbye. Neha appeared to signal an overwhelming need to step away from her everyday life, expressing emotional exhaustion and uncertainty about the future. “Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” she wrote.

‘No cameras please’: Singer appeals for privacy

Moments later, she followed it up with another appeal — this time directed at the media and fans — asking for space and privacy. “I request paparazzi and fans to not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request, this is the least you all can give me for my peace.” Within minutes, both stories were taken down, but screenshots had already begun circulating widely online.


Neha Kakkar’s Deleted Post Hint At Break From Work, Relationships And Public Life: 'Let Me Live Freely

Candy Shop backlash fuels speculation

Neha has not clarified what led to the emotional posts, but online speculation has been swift. Many believe the reaction may be tied to the harsh criticism surrounding her recent single Candy Shop, released on December 15, 2025, in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar.

The song faced a barrage of negative reactions on social media, with users mocking its choreography and visual styling. Several critics accused the siblings of attempting — and failing — to imitate global K-pop trends, turning the track into meme material. Given Neha’s history of being open about her emotions, the sustained trolling may have taken a psychological toll.

Past moments when pressure got the better of her

This is not the first time Neha has appeared overwhelmed by public scrutiny. Earlier in 2025, a video of her breaking down during a concert in Melbourne went viral after she reached the venue late. While she later blamed event mismanagement, footage of audience members booing her highlighted the emotional strain she was under.

Family controversies add to public scrutiny

The singer has also dealt with personal turbulence online. Last year, her family made headlines when her elder sister Sonu Kakkar briefly posted — and deleted — a statement claiming she was “no longer a sister” to Neha and Tony. Though the issue was later dismissed as a misunderstanding or publicity move, it reinforced the sense of constant pressure surrounding the family.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Kakkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget