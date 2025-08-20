Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Naga Vamsi Hits Back At Trolls After War 2 Box Office Struggles, Confirms Next Release

Naga Vamsi Hits Back At Trolls After War 2 Box Office Struggles, Confirms Next Release

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at online trolls after War 2 fails to meet box office expectations. He dismisses rumours about quitting cinema and confirms his next project.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, who distributed 'War 2' in Telugu, has responded to online speculation surrounding his absence from social media following the film’s lukewarm performance. The Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer was expected to be a blockbuster, particularly as it marked Jr NTR’s much-awaited Bollywood debut, but the film failed to meet expectations in Telugu markets.

Naga Vamsi Responds to Rumours

After W'ar 2' struggled at the box office, trolls began circulating theories about Vamsi, with some suggesting he had switched off his phone and even quit the industry. Addressing these rumours on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru…Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).”

Vamsi was quick to reassure his critics that he wasn’t going anywhere, adding: “Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”

War 2’s Mixed Reception

Despite the hype surrounding the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, 'War 2' has had an underwhelming run in Telugu states. In six days, the film’s Telugu version earned ₹50.3 crore net, while the Hindi version managed ₹141.75 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far collected ₹193.5 crore net in India but is yet to cross the ₹200 crore milestone.

Kingdom’s Box Office Struggles

The disappointing numbers for 'War 2' follow the performance of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s 'Kingdom', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev. Despite positive reviews when it released on July 31, the film could not sustain momentum at the box office and wrapped up with a worldwide collection of ₹82.01 crore.

With trolls targeting him online, Naga Vamsi has made it clear he remains firmly committed to cinema and is already gearing up for his next release.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tollywood News Hrithik Roshan War 2 WAR 2 Box Office Naga Vamsi War 2 Telugu Collection Jr NTR Bollywood Debut Naga Vamsi Trolls Kingdom Box Office Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom
