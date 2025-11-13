Mukesh Bhatt On Not Being Invited To Alia’s Wedding And Missing Raha: 'Dil Se Dua De Di'

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has opened up about feeling left out of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, admitting that he was hurt when he wasn’t invited to his niece’s special day. The filmmaker’s comments come amid ongoing buzz about a reported rift between him and his brother, Mahesh Bhatt.

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Mukesh shared that Alia has always held a special place in his heart, and not being part of her wedding celebrations was painful.

“I will be a hypocrite if I say I didn’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. I love Alia a lot and not just her, even Shaheen. So when she got married, I thought meri bachi ki shaadi hai (my daughter is getting married). I was very much wanting to be there,” he said.

“Meri Aankhein Taras Gayi Raha Ko Dekhne Ke Liye”

Mukesh also revealed that he hasn’t yet met Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha, who turned three this year. Expressing his emotions, he said he longs to see her.

“When I got to know that Alia is pregnant and then she had a baby, meri aankhein taras gayi Raha ko dekhne ke liye (My eyes yearn to see Raha). I love kids a lot,” he shared.

When asked if he tried to reach out to Alia after Raha’s birth, Mukesh said he chose not to, as he didn’t want to make her uncomfortable given the family dynamics.

“I didn’t even try because I didn’t want to put her in a position of discomfort. I didn’t want to put her in a position where she had to see how her father would feel if I came and met her,” he explained.

Although he did not text Alia, Mukesh said he sent his blessings to her from afar. “Dil se dua de di,” he said.

The Reported Rift Between Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt

In 2021, Mukesh Bhatt announced that Vishesh Films, the banner behind several hit movies, would now be managed by his children — Sakshi and Vishesh Bhatt. He clarified that the company had always been his, while Mahesh Bhatt only served as a consultant.

Over the years, Vishesh Films has produced several acclaimed titles including Daddy, Aashiqui, Sadak, Gangster, and the Raaz and Murder franchises. The announcement fueled speculation about a rift between the two brothers, though neither publicly disclosed the reasons behind their separation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Life Together

After dating for several years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

They made their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023, delighting fans. However, Alia recently made headlines again after she removed all of Raha’s photos from her social media platforms.