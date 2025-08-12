Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Dhanush: ‘Just A Good Friend’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Dhanush: ‘Just A Good Friend’

Mrunal Thakur has addressed rumors of a romance with Dhanush, clarifying they are just friends.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 08:47 AM (IST)

For weeks, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been the subject of gossip columns after a video allegedly showing them holding hands went viral. Their repeated public appearances together only fuelled the speculation, sparking rumours of a budding romance.

Now, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress has addressed the buzz, making it clear that there’s nothing more than friendship between them.

Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Dhanush Dating Buzz

In a recent interaction, Mrunal dismissed the rumours, calling them baseless and “funny.” Laughing off the reports, she emphasised that her equation with the Kuberaa actor is purely platonic.

As per Only Kollywood, she said, “Dhanush is just a good friend to me,” in an attempt to silence the chatter once and for all.

Clarifying the Event Appearance

Speculation intensified when Dhanush was spotted at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, which Mrunal also attended. Many assumed his presence was because of her, but the actress set the record straight.

She explained, “Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
How the Rumours Started

The link-up buzz began when Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Aanand L Rai. Their lighthearted camaraderie at the party caught fans’ attention. Rumours snowballed after a video surfaced of Mrunal singing Dhanush’s viral track Idli Kadai.

Adding to the speculation, fans noticed that Mrunal had recently followed Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram. While this sparked more curiosity, she chose not to address the social media angle.

On the Professional Front

Dhanush, who divorced Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2022 after 18 years of marriage, has remained tight-lipped about the rumours. The former couple shares two sons, Linga and Yatra. Professionally, Dhanush recently earned acclaim for his role in Kuberaa.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is juggling multiple upcoming projects, including the action drama Dacoit and the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2.

 

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
