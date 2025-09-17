Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi: Will Vineet Kumar Singh Join The Action?

Amazon MGM Studios India’s upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi, has been creating massive buzz ahead of its release. Packed with a heady mix of action, drama, and comedy, the film’s trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping story filled with high-octane sequences and Anurag Kashyap’s signature style of storytelling. The film also marks the much-anticipated debut of Aaishvary Thackeray.

But amid all the excitement, one question has fans curious—will we see actor Vineet Kumar Singh making a special appearance in Nishaanchi?

Speculations Around Vineet Kumar Singh’s Role In Nishaanchi

Ever since the trailer dropped to an enthusiastic response, the chatter around Vineet Kumar Singh’s possible cameo in the film has only grown louder. While there is no confirmation about the length or nature of his role, the speculation has left fans eager to know whether this will mark another collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker.

A Duo With a Strong Track Record

Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Kumar Singh have delivered memorable projects together in the past, including Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, Mukkabaaz, Bombay Talkies, Ugly, and Saand Ki Aankh. Naturally, the prospect of reuniting them in Nishaanchi has only added to the hype.

A Power-Packed Debut and Stellar Cast

Along with the excitement surrounding Vineet’s rumored appearance, Nishaanchi marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a gripping double role. The film also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.

Release Date

Get ready for a rollercoaster of bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood when Nishaanchi hits theatres on September 19.