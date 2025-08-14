Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesWAR 2 X Review: Netizens Call Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan Film 'Expired Photoshop Trial'

WAR 2 X Review: Netizens Call Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan Film 'Expired Photoshop Trial'

Fans react to Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. While performances and action wow audiences, VFX quality, especially Jr NTR’s abs, faces backlash.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

After years of anticipation, Bollywood’s biggest action spectacle of 2025, 'War 2', has finally stormed into theatres. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 blockbuster replaces Tiger Shroff with Telugu superstar Jr NTR as Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen rival. Kiara Advani joins the franchise in a glamorous avatar, while the film promises larger-than-life action and a galaxy of cameos.

Fans Praise Powerhouse Performances and On-Screen Chemistry

The much-hyped face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR seems to have lived up to fan expectations. One user wrote, “Hrithik and Jr NTR delivered powerhouse performances, their chemistry is the soul of the film. Kiara did well but had limited scope. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor added solid weight. Cameos by Tiger, Disha, SRK, and John brought instant excitement to the screen.”

 

High-Octane Pace Keeps Audiences Hooked

Several early viewers have highlighted the film’s relentless tempo. A fan commented, “#War2 The film moves at extremely fast paced and so many things happen you hardly get a time to blink an eyelid. The introduction of JrNtr is quite well done too. He seemed a mismatch in the trailer but here he does quite well. The face off between Hrithik and him is exhilarating.”

 

VFX, Especially Jr NTR’s Abs, Draws Mixed Response

While the action choreography and star performances are earning praise, the visual effects have sparked criticism, particularly the rendering of Jr NTR’s physique. For some, this was the only aspect that pulled them out of the cinematic experience. However, with explosive set pieces, a star-studded cast, and adrenaline-pumping confrontations, War 2 still appears to be hitting the right notes for most action lovers.

 

 

 

 

 

With a blend of Bollywood glamour, pan-India star power, and Mukerji’s fast-paced storytelling, 'War 2' seems poised for a strong box office run, despite a few technical quibbles.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
War 2 War 2 Twitter Reviews Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR War 2 Kiara Advani War 2 War 2 VFX Criticism
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
India
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons For Removal
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons
India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget