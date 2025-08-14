WAR 2 X Review: Netizens Call Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan Film 'Expired Photoshop Trial'

After years of anticipation, Bollywood’s biggest action spectacle of 2025, 'War 2', has finally stormed into theatres. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 blockbuster replaces Tiger Shroff with Telugu superstar Jr NTR as Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen rival. Kiara Advani joins the franchise in a glamorous avatar, while the film promises larger-than-life action and a galaxy of cameos.

Fans Praise Powerhouse Performances and On-Screen Chemistry

The much-hyped face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR seems to have lived up to fan expectations. One user wrote, “Hrithik and Jr NTR delivered powerhouse performances, their chemistry is the soul of the film. Kiara did well but had limited scope. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor added solid weight. Cameos by Tiger, Disha, SRK, and John brought instant excitement to the screen.”

Hrithik and Jr NTR have great chemistry.The movie looks grand, with stylish sets and big action moments.First half is fun and energetic.



Story is predictable and not very deep.Some action scenes and VFX look fake.Second half slows down. — ShivaReddy (@Shivakumar63743) August 14, 2025

High-Octane Pace Keeps Audiences Hooked

Several early viewers have highlighted the film’s relentless tempo. A fan commented, “#War2 The film moves at extremely fast paced and so many things happen you hardly get a time to blink an eyelid. The introduction of JrNtr is quite well done too. He seemed a mismatch in the trailer but here he does quite well. The face off between Hrithik and him is exhilarating.”

#War2Review ~ The MOST STYLISH SPY UNIVERSE FILM !



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#War2 has everything we could ask for in a spy film the STAR POWER of #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR𓃵, STYLE, SWAG, SCALE, and most importantly, a STORY that is different from other SPY FILMS💥✅#War2 pic.twitter.com/haeU5xjxM7 — Akash Verma 🇮🇳 (@AkashHumanBeing) August 14, 2025

Just finished watching #War2 and I’m still riding the hype ,absolutely loved it! Every single person involved did a phenomenal job. The movie had everything: action, emotion, suspense… it was all there. Highly recommended!#War2Review #HrithikRoshan #JrNtr pic.twitter.com/tIRwXwuzCX — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) August 14, 2025

VFX, Especially Jr NTR’s Abs, Draws Mixed Response

While the action choreography and star performances are earning praise, the visual effects have sparked criticism, particularly the rendering of Jr NTR’s physique. For some, this was the only aspect that pulled them out of the cinematic experience. However, with explosive set pieces, a star-studded cast, and adrenaline-pumping confrontations, War 2 still appears to be hitting the right notes for most action lovers.

#War2 is a good film out of all 6 films from #YRFSpyUniverse well made technically solid💥, hrithik & ntr given their best dance,acting ,stunts good#AyanmuKherjee #adithyachopra this duo delivered a best multistarrer in recent times 💥 worth watch if you have time go for it👌🤩 pic.twitter.com/J60GLnY4X7 — Gopinadh (@Gopinadh146) August 14, 2025

#War2 The film moves at extremely fast paced and so many things happen you hardly get a time to blink an eyelid.The introduction of JrNtr is quite well done too .He seemed a mismatch in the trailer but here he does quite well.The face off between Hrithik and him is exhilarating pic.twitter.com/Loj0SVpCAL — Mr Famous (@MrFamous124) August 14, 2025

With a blend of Bollywood glamour, pan-India star power, and Mukerji’s fast-paced storytelling, 'War 2' seems poised for a strong box office run, despite a few technical quibbles.