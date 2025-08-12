War 2 Roars Ahead: Hrithik & Jr NTR Starrer Sells 50K Tickets Before Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesWar 2 Roars Ahead: Hrithik & Jr NTR Starrer Sells 50K Tickets Before Release

"War 2," starring Roshan, NTR, and Advani, is generating buzz with strong Hindi advance bookings, potentially earning ₹30 crore on opening day.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)

The buzz around War 2 is heating up as the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer kicks off its advance booking with strong numbers in its Hindi version. As of 11:30 pm on August 11, 2025, national cinema chains PVRInox and Cinepolis had sold a combined 50,000 tickets for day one, setting the stage for a potentially massive opening.

War 2 Advance Booking Collection

Trade analysts are optimistic, predicting that final pre-release sales in these two chains alone could cross 1.5 lakh tickets, translating to a ₹30 crore-plus net opening for the Hindi version. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a major new chapter in YRF’s expansive Spy Universe.

While Hindi bookings are already rolling in, the Telugu version will open for reservations tomorrow. Analysts expect decent numbers there too but caution that War 2, being primarily a Bollywood production, may not benefit from the kind of automatic regional boost seen with major Tollywood releases.

 

Mixed Buzz But Strong Potential

Industry chatter so far labels War 2’s Hindi pre-sales as “good, though not exceptional.” While solid, the figures don’t yet match the euphoric advance booking highs achieved by certain 2023 Bollywood blockbusters. Experts say the film’s mass-market appeal still has room to grow.

Word of mouth could play a decisive role in widening its reach. Hrithik Roshan’s previous outing, Fighter, performed strongly in urban centres but fell short with rural and tier-2 audiences. Whether War 2 can bridge that gap will be a key post-release question.

Global Outlook and Box Office Competition

On the global front, advance booking trends are encouraging, with a ₹100 crore worldwide opening day within reach for the action-packed thriller. Still, the competition is intense—release-day rival Coolie is eyeing a massive ₹140 crore debut. That said, Hindi films often sustain better post-opening compared to Tamil blockbusters, giving War 2 a realistic chance to pull ahead in the days after release.

A High-Stakes Independence Day Weekend Release

With slick action sequences, a powerhouse cast, and the on-screen union of two pan-India icons, War 2 stands as one of 2025’s most anticipated releases. If the audience response aligns with expectations, the film could dominate the Independence Day weekend box office and solidify its place as a major Bollywood blockbuster.

 

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan Box Office Collection War 2 Kiara Advani Jr NTR
