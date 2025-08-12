With its August 14 release fast approaching, 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR, is making plenty of headlines, but the advance booking figures show a competitive uphill climb. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the big-budget actioner has sold 1,44,081 tickets for 8,716 shows, grossing ₹4.71 crore in India, or ₹9.1 crore including block seats.

By comparison, Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already raced past the ₹20 crore mark in pre-sales. This significant gap suggests that while 'War 2' has star power and franchise recognition, audience anticipation appears stronger at present for its Tamil-language rival.

A High-Stakes Release for YRF

The film marks the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and follows the 2019 blockbuster 'War'. It is also the studio’s first spy franchise title after 'Tiger 3', which performed moderately despite big names. Mounted on a massive ₹400 crore budget, 'War 2' features music by Pritam and cinematography by Benjamin Jasper ACS. Industry reports say Jr NTR is being paid ₹70 crore, while Hrithik Roshan commands ₹50 crore plus a share of the profits. Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana also star.

Premium Ticket Prices Create Buzz

Adding to the hype is a new high in ticket pricing. At Mumbai’s Maison INOX in Jio World Plaza, prime recliner seats for 'War 2' are listed at ₹2,620, with normal recliners priced at ₹2,520, and both categories are almost sold out. Across multiplex chains, standard tickets start around ₹300, with premium formats ranging from ₹700 to ₹1,000 and luxury auditoriums pushing past ₹2,000.

Opening Day Will Decide Momentum

In the past, 'Pathaan' managed ₹32.01 crore and Tiger 3 posted ₹22.97 crore in advance bookings. 'War 2' currently trails both benchmarks. Whether it can bridge the gap depends on strong word-of-mouth once the first Independence Day weekend shows begin — and whether the Hrithik–Jr NTR combination can counter the Rajinikanth wave sweeping 'Coolie'.