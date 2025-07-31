'Vidhi Quietly Found Her Way Into My Heart': Triptii Dimri On Her Role In Dhadak 2

As Dhadak 2 gears up for its theatrical release this Friday, lead actress Triptii Dimri shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her whirlwind of emotions ahead of the big day.

“Vidhi Quietly Found Her Way Into My Heart”

Triptii, who essays the role of Vidhi in the romantic entertainer, wrote: "It's almost time. Dhadak 2 is about to be yours, and I'm feeling so many emotions all at once."

Reflecting on how her character left a lasting impact on her, she added: "Vidhi is someone who quietly found her way into my heart and never left. Living her story, feeling her love, her confusion, her courage changed something in me. And now, it's time for you to meet her."

The actress concluded by thanking the team: "Everyone who's been a part of this film has poured their love and hard work into it, and I truly hope it touches your heart the way it touched mine. See you at the cinemas."

“The Best Performance of Siddhant’s Career”

In an earlier conversation with IANS, Triptii heaped praise on her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, calling his performance in Dhadak 2 the finest of his career so far.

Sharing her experience of working with him, she said: “It was honestly wonderful. He’s such a dedicated and sincere actor. (laughs) Though I’ve been paid to say this—the money will be transferred after the first of August! On a serious note, he’s poured his heart and soul into the role. When I watched the film for the first time, I immediately called him and told him, This is the best performance of your career so far. And I truly hope the audience sees that too. He has brought so much depth and honesty to the character of Nilesh."

Dhadak 2 Release

Directed by [director’s name if known], Dhadak 2 stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film releases in cinemas on August 1.