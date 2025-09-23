Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesVicky Kaushal Calls Homebound ‘Speechless’, Arjun Kapoor Praises Janhvi’s Performance

Vicky Kaushal Calls Homebound ‘Speechless’, Arjun Kapoor Praises Janhvi’s Performance

Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound," starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, premiered to Bollywood acclaim after festival success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Last night, Bollywood’s glitterati came together for the special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s highly anticipated film Homebound. Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film has already earned accolades at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Adding to its growing prestige, Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The premiere drew many celebrities who shared their thoughts on the cinematic masterpiece.

Vicky Kaushal Hails Homebound

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who previously worked with Neeraj Ghaywan in Masaan (2015), praised Homebound, tweeting: “Calms you, breaks you... makes you go absolutely speechless! Kudos Team #Homebound! @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @melitatoscan @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06 @janhvikapoor You guys were absolutely top notch! DON'T MISS!!!”

Arjun Kapoor’s Heartfelt Appreciation

Arjun Kapoor described the film as: “What a raw, visceral, beautiful yet heartbreaking tale of friendship… Makes u feel so much and leaves u numb at the same time... @neeraj.ghaywan thank u for making me feel grateful for having what I do... such purity is rarely witnessed anymore…”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Homebound (@homeboundthefilm)

He also gave a special shout-out to his sister Janhvi Kapoor, adding: “@janhvikapoor I am so proud of u for being part of this... ur choice to do this & ur performance in it reminds me again of how much u love cinema and u aren't here just to play to the gallery... beautiful poignant and a film that deserves all the love it's getting and going to get 👏”

Malaika Arora and Sharvari Praise the Cast

Malaika Arora shared her admiration for the film and its performers: “Wat absolutely incredible film... so deserving of all the love n wins. To many many more. Congratulations to the entire cast on such superlative performances.”

Actress Sharvari added her heartfelt reaction, tweeting: “I am at a loss of words after watching #Homebound tonight! 🙌 Rooting for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart 💛 @karanjohar @neeraj.ghaywan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies I was so moved by your performances, big tight hug! 🤗 @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter @janhvikapoor”

Homebound Hits Theatres on September 26

Following its successful festival run and glowing celebrity reviews, Homebound is scheduled for theatrical release on September 26, promising audiences an emotionally rich and visually stunning cinematic experience.

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Homebound
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Empty Words Don’t Solve War’: Trump Slams UN, Blasts Europe Over Russian Energy; Demands Gaza Hostage Release
‘Empty Words Don’t Solve War’: Trump Slams UN, Blasts Europe Over Russian Energy; Demands Gaza Hostage Release
Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue In New York Ahead Of Trump's Speech
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget