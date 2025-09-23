Vicky Kaushal Calls Homebound ‘Speechless’, Arjun Kapoor Praises Janhvi’s Performance

Last night, Bollywood’s glitterati came together for the special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s highly anticipated film Homebound. Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film has already earned accolades at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Adding to its growing prestige, Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The premiere drew many celebrities who shared their thoughts on the cinematic masterpiece.

Vicky Kaushal Hails Homebound

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who previously worked with Neeraj Ghaywan in Masaan (2015), praised Homebound, tweeting: “Calms you, breaks you... makes you go absolutely speechless! Kudos Team #Homebound! @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @melitatoscan @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06 @janhvikapoor You guys were absolutely top notch! DON'T MISS!!!”

Arjun Kapoor’s Heartfelt Appreciation

Arjun Kapoor described the film as: “What a raw, visceral, beautiful yet heartbreaking tale of friendship… Makes u feel so much and leaves u numb at the same time... @neeraj.ghaywan thank u for making me feel grateful for having what I do... such purity is rarely witnessed anymore…”

He also gave a special shout-out to his sister Janhvi Kapoor, adding: “@janhvikapoor I am so proud of u for being part of this... ur choice to do this & ur performance in it reminds me again of how much u love cinema and u aren't here just to play to the gallery... beautiful poignant and a film that deserves all the love it's getting and going to get 👏”

Malaika Arora and Sharvari Praise the Cast

Malaika Arora shared her admiration for the film and its performers: “Wat absolutely incredible film... so deserving of all the love n wins. To many many more. Congratulations to the entire cast on such superlative performances.”

Actress Sharvari added her heartfelt reaction, tweeting: “I am at a loss of words after watching #Homebound tonight! 🙌 Rooting for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart 💛 @karanjohar @neeraj.ghaywan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies I was so moved by your performances, big tight hug! 🤗 @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter @janhvikapoor”

Homebound Hits Theatres on September 26

Following its successful festival run and glowing celebrity reviews, Homebound is scheduled for theatrical release on September 26, promising audiences an emotionally rich and visually stunning cinematic experience.