Varun Dhawan Shuts Down ‘Scene-Cutting’ Rumours: 'My Friendships With My Co-Stars...'

Varun Dhawan, who has often been part of star-studded projects, once again shares the screen with Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in his latest outing, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While the romcom has generated buzz for its cast, it also found itself at the centre of a controversy ahead of release.

Janhvi Kapoor on buzz against Varun Dhawan

Rumours circulated online that Varun had allegedly asked director Shashank Khaitan to trim his co-stars’ screen time and give him more prominence. Although the claims had no credible source, the chatter gained traction, prompting Varun and Janhvi to address the matter.

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, the interviewer raised the topic, calling Varun an "overly competitive and scene-cutting co-star." Before Varun could answer, Janhvi Kapoor jumped in to defend him. She said, "He is the last person who would do that. For the record, I have been in this industry for 6-7 years, worked with enough people, and heard enough stories. He is, maybe, one of the only people who is so secure and wise enough to understand that a movie is a collective effort, and so he gets a lot of joy in building other people up."

Varun Dhawan also responds

Varun eventually responded, brushing off the chatter with calmness. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter which way narrative swings. I don't like to pay attention to that. My friendships with my co-stars over the years are a testament to that. I do feel I have a lot of love from my fans who have always stood by me. All around the world, they have always had my back, whether hits or flops."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened on Dussehra with ₹9.25 crore net in India. The film’s humour has found some appreciation, though critics have pointed out its sluggish pacing. Despite being one of the stronger openings for a Bollywood romcom in recent times, the numbers fell short of expectations for a festive release, especially as it competes with the pan-India biggie Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office.