Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesVarun Dhawan Claps Back At Border 2 Song Trolls With Witty Instagram Reply

Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Border 2 Song Trolls With Witty Instagram Reply

Varun Dhawan addressed criticism over Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge with a witty reply on Instagram, saying the backlash only helped make the song a hit as fans rushed to support him.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Varun Dhawan has addressed the online chatter surrounding his performance in the recently released Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, after sections of social media criticised his expressions and acting in the emotional track.

Varun Dhawan responds to online criticism

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to acknowledge the positive response he has received since the teaser and the song dropped. Sharing a series of photographs, Varun captioned the post, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”

It was in the comment section, however, that the actor chose to directly respond to the criticism aimed at him.

A social media user questioned him, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)”

Varun replied with a mix of confidence and humour, writing, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”

Fans rally behind the actor

Following his response, several fans stepped in to defend the actor, applauding both his honesty and the light-hearted manner in which he handled the backlash.

Comments in his support poured in, with one user writing, “kya baat hai sir (wow that’s great)”, while another said, “@varundvn bhai acting mein koi kami nahi (there was no flaw in your acting).”

Others echoed similar sentiments, posting messages such as “Yes song is a hit bhai,” “I luv ur performance on that song,” “@varundvn you're Star VD,” and “true you are the best we know it.”

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, features Varun alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to J P Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Recently, the cast and crew unveiled Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. In addition to Sonu, the track features vocals by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Varun Dhawan responding to criticism about the 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' song?

Varun Dhawan addressed online criticism regarding his expressions and acting in the Border 2 song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'. He responded to a fan's question on Instagram.

How did Varun Dhawan respond to criticism about his acting in the song?

Varun Dhawan humorously replied that the very question about his acting made the song a hit and that everyone is enjoying it. He attributed the success to divine grace.

What is the film Border 2 about and who is in the cast?

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 war drama 'Border' and is directed by Anurag Singh. The cast includes Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

When is Border 2 scheduled to be released?

The film Border 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 23. The cast and crew recently unveiled the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in Jaisalmer.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan Border 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget