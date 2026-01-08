Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Border 2 Song Trolls With Witty Instagram Reply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Varun Dhawan has addressed the online chatter surrounding his performance in the recently released Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, after sections of social media criticised his expressions and acting in the emotional track.

Varun Dhawan responds to online criticism

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to acknowledge the positive response he has received since the teaser and the song dropped. Sharing a series of photographs, Varun captioned the post, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”

It was in the comment section, however, that the actor chose to directly respond to the criticism aimed at him.

A social media user questioned him, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)”

Varun replied with a mix of confidence and humour, writing, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”

Fans rally behind the actor

Following his response, several fans stepped in to defend the actor, applauding both his honesty and the light-hearted manner in which he handled the backlash.

Comments in his support poured in, with one user writing, “kya baat hai sir (wow that’s great)”, while another said, “@varundvn bhai acting mein koi kami nahi (there was no flaw in your acting).”

Others echoed similar sentiments, posting messages such as “Yes song is a hit bhai,” “I luv ur performance on that song,” “@varundvn you're Star VD,” and “true you are the best we know it.”

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, features Varun alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to J P Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Recently, the cast and crew unveiled Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. In addition to Sonu, the track features vocals by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.