Twinkle Khanna Remembers 'Barsaat' As Film Completes 30 Years: 'Hard To Believe'

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol celebrated 30 years in the film industry since their debut in "Barsaat" (1995). Twinkle shared nostalgic posters on Instagram.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

It has been 30 years since Twinkle Khanna first appeared on screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic entertainer, "Barsaat".

Marking her 3 decades in the entertainment industry, Twinkle dropped two posters from the 1995 release on her Instagram account.

Revealing that these pictures were shared with her by her co-star Bobby Deol, who also made his acting debut with "Barsaat", she wrote in the caption, "Hard to believe that it’s been thirty years and we are still here doing our thing. @iambobbydeol just sent me this picture from our Barsaat days. I suppose disappearing gracefully was never our style :) #30YearsOfBarsaat. (sic)"

 

 
 
 
 
 
In addition to this, Bobby used social media to share a video montage of all the posters of the films he has been a part of over the years. He further included an interview where he spoke about how his recent release “Animal” ended up changing his life.

“30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I’m just getting started!” Bobby penned on his Instagram.

Bobby's 'Soldier' co-star, Preity Zinta wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations Lord Bobby This is just the start Love you loads.”

After her debut with "Barsaat", the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, starred as the leading lady in films such as "Jaan" (1996), "Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai" (1998), "Baadshah "(1999), "International Khiladi", "Mela" (2000), and "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), after which she quit acting.

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. She commenced her work as an interior designer for a few years and also started writing opinion columns. Her credit as an author includes a non-fiction book, "Mrs Funnybones" (2015), a short story collection, "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad" (2016), and the novels "Pyjamas Are Forgiving" (2018) and "Welcome to Paradise" (2023).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Twinkle Khanna Bobby Deol
