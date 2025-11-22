Tu Meri Main Tera Teaser: Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Promise A Fun-Filled Rom-Com

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesTu Meri Main Tera Teaser: Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Promise A Fun-Filled Rom-Com

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday star in Tu Meri Main Tera, a holiday rom-com teased as an enemies-to-lovers story. The fun, music-filled film is set for a Christmas release this year.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to revive the rom-com magic with their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. On Saturday, both the actors and makers released the first teaser, offering fans a sneak peek into the playful, holiday-set romance arriving in theatres this Christmas.

What's in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri teaser?

The teaser opens with Kartik Aaryan as a charming mama’s boy flaunting his six-pack, claiming that no one—from Malaika to Urfi—can resist him. Opposite him, Ananya Panday plays a modern woman wary of casual flings, longing instead for an old-school, 90s-style romance.

When their paths cross on an international vacation, sparks fly—but not the romantic kind initially. He mocks her feminism while she gets continually annoyed by his antics. The teaser teases fun-filled dance sequences, songs, and eventual chemistry that hints at love blossoming amidst laughter. Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "TWO HEARTS - ONE FLIGHT…TO LOVE! Pack your bags, #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is landing in cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS! TEASER OUT NOW!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This project marks Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Karan Johar. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

Originally slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, the film was moved up to Christmas this year after Alia Bhatt’s Alpha was postponed. Yash Raj Films later confirmed the theatrical release for April 17, 2026.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Tu Meri Main Tera
