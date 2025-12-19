Sunny Deol Moved By Dharmendra’s Final Performance In Ikkis, Calls Him A Legend

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol has expressed his undying love and admiration for his late father, Dharmendra, after watching the veteran actor’s powerful appearance in “Ikkis.”

Clearly moved by the glimpse, the 'Border' actor expressed his heartfelt love and admiration for his father. On Friday, Sunny took to his Instagram handle and shared the new trailer of the movie and captioned it as, “Love you papa Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal -Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan.”

The trailer of Ikkis brings to life the heroic sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, during the 1971 war. Featuring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in pivotal roles, the 2-minute-11-second trailer is packed with gripping battlefield action, dramatic tank encounters, heartfelt family moments, and a powerful real-life story of bravery.

Dharmendra delivers a moving performance as Arun’s father, portraying a parent’s pride and pain. The trailer ends on an emotional note with his impactful line, “Yeh meri family hai, chota beta Mukesh 50 saal ka hai aur yeh bada beta Arun yeh hamesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”

“Ikkis” will mark Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen. The legendary actor passed away on the very day the makers released his character poster. They captioned the post, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

Earlier, the makers had dropped an emotional poem penned by the veteran actor. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” the poem reflected Dharmendra's longing and nostalgia for his beloved pind (village).

On a related note, the upcoming movie features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, the heroic soldier martyred at 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar in the Indo-Pak war. ‘Ikkis’ also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.

“Ikkis,” which was earlier scheduled to hit screens in December 2025, will now theatres on January 1, 2026.

