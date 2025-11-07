Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SS Rajamouli Drops Update On Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra & Prithviraj Sukumaran Film

SS Rajamouli confirms the climax shoot of his upcoming Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has already managed to create some massive buzz for his next starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Now, the 'RRR' maker has shared an update about the much-awaited drama, saying that they are busy with the climax shoot and that they have planned something unique for the Globe Trotter event scheduled to take place on November 15.

The 'Baahubali' maker took to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #Globe Trotter event, as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before. Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. (sic)."

SS Rajamouli further informed that they will be revealing the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the movie on Friday.

"Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up. Prithvi's look first, today," the post concluded.

In the meantime, on November 1, Mahesh Babu had tweeted “It’s November already @ssrajamouli (eyes emoji) (sic).”

Reacting to this, SS Rajamouli replied in Telugu, “yess… ye cinemaalaki review iddaam anukuntunnaavu ee month?” (Yes... you’re expecting a review for this film this month?).

Taking the fun conversation forward, Mahesh Babu shared, “Your ‘forever in making’ Mahabharatha, Sir...(laughing emojis) First things first, You promised us something in November. Please keep up your word.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

The director went on to say, “It has just started, Mahesh. We’ll slowly reveal one by one.” Mahesh took a playful dig and wrote, “How slow sir…? Shall we start in 2030?” Mahesh playfully tagged Priyanka Chopra, writing, “Fyi, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January @priyankachopra.”

Female lead, Priyanka, also jumped in saying, “Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha.. (Oncoming Fist emoji)” (Once I decide, I’ll do it blindly!)."

Pretending to scold Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli added, “Why did you reveal PC @urstrulyMahesh … You ruined the surprise.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Prithviraj Sukumaran Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli SS Rajamouli New Film
