Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesShekhar Suman Reminisces ‘Utsav’, Credits Rekha For Timeless Experience

Shekhar Suman Reminisces ‘Utsav’, Credits Rekha For Timeless Experience

Shekhar Suman reminisced about his debut film Utsav on social media, expressing gratitude to Shashi Kapoor, Girish Karnad, and Rekha.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman today took to his social media account in sharing a nice anecdote over his movie Utsav that released back in the 80s.

The post read, "Thank you Shash ji for the most stupendous break of my life as the lead actor in your magnum-opus UTSAV,my debut film opp the prima donna Rekha.Thank you Girish Karnad ,The Rhodes Scholar,creator of Tughlaq,for presenting me so well. Thank you Rekha for agreeing to work opposite a rank newcomer.i wouldn't be wat im without anyone of you.Thank you universe for accepting me."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

In an interview last year, Shekhar had shed some light on how he bagged this movie just within 15 days of his arrival in Mumbai. While crediting actress Shammi for the opportunity in Utsav, Suman revealed that revealed that the actress had convinced Shashi Kapoor and Girish Karnad to cast him, then aged just 21.

The two stalwarts then decided to meet him and within 15 minutes into the meeting, Shekhar Suman was cast for the role, opposite superstar Rekha. Shekhar Suman had to perform several intimate scenes with Rekha in his debut itself and that instantly garnered him recognition within no time.

The movie is considered to be one of the most controversial films of Rekha's career as she potrayed the role of a bold and sensous courtesan. She also did many erotic scenes in the film.

Talking about Shekhar Suman, he has been an actor par excellence and went onto achieve more success in the TV industry as opposed to Bollywood mainstream. He appeared in some cult classic TV shows like Reporter, Dekh Bhai Dekh and his own chat show, Movers and Shakers. Movers and Shakers blended comedy with a fun guest interaction and was the first of its kind on Indian television.

Talking about Utsav, The movie was directed by Girish Karnad and produced by Shashi Kapoor and starred Rekha along with Shekhar Suman in lead. Shekhar Suman was also an important part of movies like Manav Hatya, Naache Mayuri, Sansar, Anubhav, Tridev, Pati Parmeshwar, Chor Machaye Shor and Ranbhoomi.

Further, Suman went onto become one of the judges of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has also featured as a judge on several other comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Superstar. Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, that won his great reviews.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shekhar SUman Utsav
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget