Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara To Stream On Netflix After ₹500 Crore Global Run

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has shared his thoughts on the OTT release of his film “Saiyaara,” expressing hope that the film will strike a deep emotional chord with audiences across the globe.

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is set to stream on Netflix on September 12. Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Mohit shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films who has produced Saiyaara, says, “With Saiyaara, YRF and the Indian film industry have witnessed a landmark moment. The film has redefined romance on screen, giving our audience a timeless love story and introduced two exceptional new talents who have captured the nation’s imagination. Saiyaara has become a major pop culture moment for India and for South Asians globally. As Saiyaara makes its exclusive debut on Netflix, we hope its sweeping tale, unforgettable music & heartfelt emotions resonate with audiences across the world, cementing its place as a modern classic.”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India said: "Saiyaara's success has taken it beyond the box office to becoming a true cultural phenomenon. Guided by Mohit Suri’s soulful vision and backed by YRF- a studio renowned for its iconic love stories, Saiyaara has given an entire new generation a love story to believe in and cherish as their own. It has brought audiences unforgettable music and a deeply touching story of love, loss and destiny. What makes this film truly special is the remarkable debut performances of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that have not only struck an instant chord with viewers but have also signaled an exciting new chapter for the industry, as fresh voices and faces captivate audiences. Now, with Saiyaara streaming on Netflix, we are excited for it to receive even more love as it connects with audiences everywhere. Through our continued partnership with YRF we are proud to bring this landmark tale from India to the world.”

Loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean film "A Moment to Remember"," "Saiyaara" tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who finds an unexpected emotional connection with Vaani Batra, a reserved poet. The film, which hit theatres on July 18, opened to positive reviews, with audiences praising Ahaan and Aneet’s performances.

“Saiyaara” has emerged as a massive box-office success, raking in over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

