Rakul Preet Singh Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release

Rakul Preet Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in the Dadar area of the city on Thursday to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in the Dadar area of the city on Thursday to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’.

The actress was dressed in a yellow traditional wear. After seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati, the actress interacted with the media stationed outside the temple. She served them prasad, and even asked the media personnel to take the prasad in right hand.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, and R. Madhavan in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. She is the new entrant in the franchise, and will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s character’s romantic interest in the film.

Earlier, on Monday, the actress had shared her experience of working with R. Madhavan in the film.

R. Madhavan will be seen playing Rakul Preet Singh’s father, and the key hurdle in Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha’s love story.

Speaking about working with him as his on-screen daughter, the actress shared, “I have always been a fan of his. It was amazing associating with him as his daughter, I think we shared so many interesting conversations on sets, and learnt so much from him. What a fantastic actor he is and I think whenever the person next to you is a great actor, your performance also enhances and he helped me do that”.

She further mentioned, “I think learning from his wisdoms of all these years and just such a lovely person he is and so grounded , so amazing as a human being that it really reinstate the fact that you have to stay grounded, no matter how many years you have been in the industry, it's been an absolute delight working with him”.

The sequel picks up the story, following Ashish and Ayesha as they navigate love, laughter, and drama, as Ashish meets her parents.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’, and is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original.

The story sees Ashish trying to win over Ayesha’s family, navigating awkward, funny situations spawned from the significant age difference and family dynamics. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Rakul Preet Singh De De Pyaar De 2
