Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRakesh Roshan Steals The Show With His Dance To Hrithik Roshan's Aavan Jaavan: ‘Bap Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi’

Rakesh Roshan Steals The Show With His Dance To Hrithik Roshan's Aavan Jaavan: ‘Bap Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. However, it looks like the actor comes pre-installed with dancing in his D. N. A.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:08 AM (IST)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. However, it looks like the actor comes pre-installed with dancing in his D. N. A.

On Wednesday, the actor’s father, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself shaking a leg to the latest dance number ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from the upcoming action movie ‘War 2’. In the video, he appears flawless as he dances with a group of boys and girls.

He wrote in the caption, “Bap bhi kuch kam nahin #AavanJaavan is pure contagious joy. Congratulations @hrithikroshan, @kiaraaliaadvani, @yrf, @ayan_mukerji, @ipritamofficial, @boscomartis & team you’ve got me dancing”.

Hrithik reposted his father’s video, and lauded his skills. He wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! Hahahahaha BEST EVER Papa you have killed it. What grace”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Earlier, Hrithik’s mom spent an entire day learning the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’. Hrithik shared a video of his mother grooving to the track during a lively session on social media.

The proud son captioned the video, "You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing...I love you #aavanjaavan”.

The makers of “War 2” recently dropped the primary number from the highly anticipated sequel, featuring the electrifying chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara Advani. The dynamic team behind the blockbuster song ‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ reunited to create ‘Aavan Jaavan’.

Music composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh have come together once again to deliver a memorable melody.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hrithik posted a glimpse of the song along with the caption, "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide”.

The sequel has already managed to add another feather to its cap even before its release by becoming the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan War 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
INDIA AT 2047
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
India
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget