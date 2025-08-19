Over 120 People Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning On Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Set In Leh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesOver 120 People Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning On Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Set In Leh

A major health scare hit the sets of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar in Leh district, Ladakh, on Sunday, when around 120 crew members reportedly suffered from food poisoning.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
A major health scare hit the sets of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar in Leh district, Ladakh, on Sunday, when around 120 crew members reportedly suffered from food poisoning.

The affected team members were immediately rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh for treatment.

SNM Hospital reports most patients stable

"Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated," the medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told ANI.

Most of the patients have now been discharged, while five remain under observation. The hospital confirmed that there were no casualties.

"Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management," the official added.

The patients were part of the team that had arrived for the shooting of the Bollywood project.

Food served on Dhurandhar sets suspected to cause diarrhoea and vomiting

"This happened on the film's sets. They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending," she said.

Family members of some affected crew also shared their experiences with ANI. One relative revealed that his sister, along with his brother’s children and sister-in-law, were among those hospitalised.

"We received a lot of help at the hospital, and the doctors and nurses supported us throughout. There were more than 100 people over here," he said.

According to a report by India Today, director Aditya Dhar is personally overseeing the situation and ensuring the crew receives the best possible medical care.

While the hospital situation is now reportedly under control, the film’s production team is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
