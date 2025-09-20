Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nishaanchi Box Office Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's Film Opens To ₹25 Lakh Amid Jolly LLB 3 Clash

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi opens with just ₹25 lakh on day one, while Jolly LLB 3 storms ahead with ₹12.5 crore. New faces, low occupancy, and high stakes this weekend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)

Despite critical appreciation, Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture Nishaanchi saw a disappointing start at the box office on its opening day. Released on the same day as Jolly LLB 3, the film earned just ₹25 lakh on Day 1, highlighting the challenges of competing with big-budget star-driven releases.

Just 2% of Jolly LLB 3’s Opening

Nishaanchi was released in a limited number of shows, 807 across India, including 158 in Mumbai and 192 in the Delhi-NCR region. In stark contrast, Jolly LLB 3 dominated with over 4000 shows nationwide. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer collected a whopping ₹12.5 crore, making Nishaanchi’s opening just 2% of that.

The film recorded a low overall occupancy rate of 7.18%. However, despite its underwhelming opening, it still managed to perform slightly better than Kashyap’s previous film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which had a total lifetime collection of ₹25 lakh. If Nishaanchi does not see growth over the weekend, it risks becoming Kashyap’s third consecutive flop, following Dobaaraa and Almost Pyaar.

Newcomers Lead Passion Project Nine Years in the Making

Nishaanchi stars Aaishvary Thackeray and Monika Panwar in lead roles, supported by seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub. The story revolves around twin brothers caught in a battle between crime and conscience, as love, loss, and fate test their bond.

Speaking about the film, Anurag Kashyap revealed that the project had been in development for nearly a decade. “I wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. I waited so much because I wanted to find the right people to make it with. I did try to make it with a star, it didn’t work out. Then I waited and I talked to a few more people and I realised that everybody eventually actually wants to be a big hero, big star,” he said.

“I Have Never Left”: Anurag Responds to Comeback Labels

Over the years, Kashyap has earned a reputation for delivering cult hits like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz. But the expectations to repeat that success haven’t always aligned with his evolving cinematic voice. Reflecting on this, he said:

“When folks say I am back, they are looking for the Anurag of Wasseypur or Mukkabaaz. But Ugly is also part of me, right? Black Friday is also part of me. There are many facets to my identity, and I refuse to let the perception of whether I am back or not define the rest of my career. I have never left; I mean, I have been actively making films.”

As Nishaanchi heads into its crucial opening weekend, all eyes are on whether word-of-mouth and critical praise can give the film the momentum it needs to turn things around.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Nishaanchi Nishaanchi Box Office Anurag Kashyap Film Jolly LLB 3 Vs Nishaanchi Nishaanchi Review
