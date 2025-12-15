Nikitin Dheer Defends Dhurandhar Amid Propaganda Criticism, Aditya Dhar Reacts

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations both at the box office and within Bollywood, drawing praise for its scale and storytelling while also attracting criticism from certain sections that have labelled the film as propaganda. As the debate unfolds, actor Nikitin Dheer has stepped forward in strong support of the spy action thriller, applauding its cinematic execution and underlying message.

Nikitin Dheer Applauds Dhurandhar’s Impact

On Sunday, Nikitin Dheer shared a video on Instagram expressing his admiration for Dhurandhar. The actor highlighted multiple aspects of the film, including its technical finesse, background score, performances, and Aditya Dhar’s direction. Addressing the narrative surrounding the film’s release, Nikitin said, “Dhurandhar has united the audience because, before its release, there was a strange narrative declaring it a flop even before it hit theatres. The people who pushed that narrative disappeared once the film started working. I believe more such films should be made—films that make you feel proud and even provoke anger. If you read India’s geopolitical past, you will realise how accurate and important this film is. I hope that it breaks barriers— ₹500 crore to ₹800 crore."

Strong Words in Support on Social Media

In the caption accompanying his video, Nikitin further defended the film and its success. He wrote, “People usually hate what they can’t control. Dhurandhar has demolished every hurdle in its path, shown the truth in the most cinematically beautiful way, destroyed false narratives and proved that Bollywood is alive and thriving. It makes me proud to be part of this fraternity, where a well-made film is spoken about across the world."

He went on to underline the collective effort behind the project, adding, “More power to such filmmakers, and hats off once again to all the technicians and actors associated with the film. May we see things for what they truly are, may we not be misled by pseudo-intellectuals and their flowery words, and may we remain united in our love and dedication towards our country. The real heroes are our soldiers, who dedicate their entire lives to the nation."

Aditya Dhar Responds to the Praise

Director Aditya Dhar acknowledged Nikitin’s words by responding directly in the comments section. Expressing gratitude, he wrote, “Such a well-put thought! Thank you so much, Nikitin sir. Lots of love! 🙏❤️"

About Dhurandhar and Its Box Office Run

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller inspired by real-life incidents and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The narrative follows a spy who infiltrates the Lyari gang, led by Rehman Dakait, to expose its links with the ISI and dismantle its criminal network.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics upon release, the film has been buoyed by strong audience word of mouth. In just ten days, Dhurandhar has amassed an impressive ₹530 crore worldwide and continues to show remarkable momentum at the box office.