Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Win: 'It Is A Very Loser Conversation'

Shah Rukh Khan’s big moment at the National Film Awards has become the talk of the industry. The superstar bagged his first-ever Best Actor honour for Jawan, a performance that had audiences cheering in theatres across the country. While his fans erupted in celebration online, not everyone was convinced. A section of cinephiles and critics felt Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai deserved the accolade more.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to comparisons

Responding to the chatter, Manoj Bajpayee chose not to fan the flames. Speaking to India Today, he said, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”

The actor, who has already taken home four National Awards in his career, also voiced concerns about how the credibility of award shows, including the National Awards, may be eroding in today’s film culture.

“It’s not just about National Awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect. I take care of my respect very cautiously when I’m choosing a film. But each and every organisation has to think of itself. That’s not my job. I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong. It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Every day, you’re not going to stand in front of it and say, ‘Wow, I got this’.”

A career milestone for SRK, a legacy for Manoj

For Shah Rukh Khan, the recognition marks a new chapter. Jawan has not only cemented his mass appeal but also given him a long-awaited National Award. Manoj, on the other hand, remains a familiar face at the awards circuit, with previous wins for Satya, Pinjar, Aligarh, and Bhonsle adding to his rich filmography.