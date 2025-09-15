Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesManoj Bajpayee Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Win: 'It Is A Very Loser Conversation'

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Win: 'It Is A Very Loser Conversation'

Manoj Bajpayee addressed the debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for Jawan, calling comparisons a “loser conversation” and saying awards are “just a piece of decoration in your house.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 07:53 PM (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan’s big moment at the National Film Awards has become the talk of the industry. The superstar bagged his first-ever Best Actor honour for Jawan, a performance that had audiences cheering in theatres across the country. While his fans erupted in celebration online, not everyone was convinced. A section of cinephiles and critics felt Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai deserved the accolade more.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to comparisons

Responding to the chatter, Manoj Bajpayee chose not to fan the flames. Speaking to India Today, he said, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”

The actor, who has already taken home four National Awards in his career, also voiced concerns about how the credibility of award shows, including the National Awards, may be eroding in today’s film culture.

“It’s not just about National Awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect. I take care of my respect very cautiously when I’m choosing a film. But each and every organisation has to think of itself. That’s not my job. I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong. It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Every day, you’re not going to stand in front of it and say, ‘Wow, I got this’.”

A career milestone for SRK, a legacy for Manoj

For Shah Rukh Khan, the recognition marks a new chapter. Jawan has not only cemented his mass appeal but also given him a long-awaited National Award. Manoj, on the other hand, remains a familiar face at the awards circuit, with previous wins for Satya, Pinjar, Aligarh, and Bhonsle adding to his rich filmography.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee National Awards SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget