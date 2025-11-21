Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesMadhuri Dixit’s New Avatar In ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Teaser Promises A Thrilling Ride

Madhuri Dixit’s New Avatar In ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Teaser Promises A Thrilling Ride

Madhuri Dixit returns to the screen in "Mrs. Deshpande," a Hindi adaptation of "La Mante," releasing December 19. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the thriller features Dixit in a de-glamorised role.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to return to the big screen in a raw avatar in her next, "Mrs Deshpande".

Announcing December 19 as the release date for the gripping thriller, the makers treated the fans with a captivating teaser from Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial.

Introducing us to the world of "Mrs. Deshpande", the preview shows Madhuri in a stark, de-glam avatar. She can be seen quietly cutting vegetables while humming the 'Bholi Si Surat' track from her movie "Dil To Pagal Hai" as a radio bulletin discusses a serial killer on the loose.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, the show is the Hindi adaptation of the French thriller "La Mante".

Along with Madhuri, the project further stars Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Talking about the drama, director Nagesh Kukunoor shared, "Mrs. Deshpande has been a truly fascinating and enjoyable journey for me. As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role, and to have her play this complex character was an absolute joy."

Revealing what else can be expected from the drama, the filmmaker added, "The deglamorized look is just the beginning as her character constantly keeps the audience second-guessing the secrets that she hides behind the million-watt smile. This character is a significant departure from anything the audience has ever seen her do, and I guarantee that they will be blown away by her nuanced performance.”

Madhuri also stated that "Mrs Deshpande" is unlike anything she has stepped into before.

"It’s raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour that audiences usually associate with me. She is the most complex character I've ever played - you constantly feel like you know her, till you don't. Playing a character with so many shades of grey has been both exciting and nerve-wracking! I'm eager for the audiences to see this thrilling, new side of me,” the 'Dhak Dhak' girl concluded.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Nagesh Kukunoor Mrs Deshpande
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan; Indian Navy Says Fully Ready For Strong Response
ED Cracks Down On Online Fraud Network; ₹86 Lakh Seized From Fake E-Commerce Scam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget