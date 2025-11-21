Madhuri Dixit’s New Avatar In ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Teaser Promises A Thrilling Ride

Actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to return to the big screen in a raw avatar in her next, "Mrs Deshpande".

Announcing December 19 as the release date for the gripping thriller, the makers treated the fans with a captivating teaser from Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial.

Introducing us to the world of "Mrs. Deshpande", the preview shows Madhuri in a stark, de-glam avatar. She can be seen quietly cutting vegetables while humming the 'Bholi Si Surat' track from her movie "Dil To Pagal Hai" as a radio bulletin discusses a serial killer on the loose.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, the show is the Hindi adaptation of the French thriller "La Mante".

Along with Madhuri, the project further stars Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

Talking about the drama, director Nagesh Kukunoor shared, "Mrs. Deshpande has been a truly fascinating and enjoyable journey for me. As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role, and to have her play this complex character was an absolute joy."

Revealing what else can be expected from the drama, the filmmaker added, "The deglamorized look is just the beginning as her character constantly keeps the audience second-guessing the secrets that she hides behind the million-watt smile. This character is a significant departure from anything the audience has ever seen her do, and I guarantee that they will be blown away by her nuanced performance.”

Madhuri also stated that "Mrs Deshpande" is unlike anything she has stepped into before.

"It’s raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour that audiences usually associate with me. She is the most complex character I've ever played - you constantly feel like you know her, till you don't. Playing a character with so many shades of grey has been both exciting and nerve-wracking! I'm eager for the audiences to see this thrilling, new side of me,” the 'Dhak Dhak' girl concluded.

