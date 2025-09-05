Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Against Jolly LLB, Says 'Nothing Objectionable'

The Allahabad High Court has provided major relief to the makers of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' by dismissing a petition that sought a stay on the film’s release. The plea alleged that the song Bhai Vakeel Hai defamed the judiciary and mocked the legal profession.

Court Finds ‘Nothing Objectionable’ in Song Lyrics

A Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh reviewed the petition and concluded that there was no merit in the allegations. The court stated, “We did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this Court. We have also gone through the lyrics of the song Bhai Vakeel Hai and we do not find anything which may interfere in the practice of the legal profession by genuine Advocates.” The bench dismissed the plea without imposing any costs.

Jolly LLB 3 Still Faces Legal Hurdles in Pune

Even though the Allahabad High Court order brings temporary respite, the film continues to face challenges elsewhere. On August 20, a Pune court issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi after a complaint filed by lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar. The complainant argued that the movie portrays the legal system in poor light and mocked judicial proceedings, pointing in particular to a scene where judges are referred to as “mamu.” The actors have been asked to appear before the court on September 28.

Ajmer District Bar Association’s Earlier Objection

This is not the first legal roadblock for the film. In May 2024, Chandrabhan, the President of the Ajmer District Bar Association, filed a complaint against 'Jolly LLB 3'. He claimed that the movie depicted judges and lawyers in a “humorous and indecent” manner and urged the court to halt its shooting.

Despite repeated objections, 'Jolly LLB 3' remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases, with fans eager to see Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprise their roles in the courtroom comedy-drama franchise.