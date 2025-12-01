Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesJaideep Ahlawat On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In King: ‘His Warmth Is Beyond Words’

Jaideep Ahlawat On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In King: ‘His Warmth Is Beyond Words’

Jaideep Ahlawat says working with Shah Rukh Khan in King was an unforgettable experience, praising the superstar’s warmth.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known today for his precision and standout acting, revealed in an interview with IANS what the experience of working with megastar Shah Rukh Khan was like in 'King'.

The actor is all set to share the screen space with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming movie King. Talking to IANS, Jaideep said, “I had worked with him in Raees for around 3-4 days. But this time with King, it's even better.”

He added, “The warmth and love that you feel when you are around him is an experience in itself. You just cannot describe it."

The actor, talking to IANS, also reflected on working with Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jewel Thief' and 'Jaane Jaan', respectively.

"Both the films had a very different premise and were extremely different from each other," said Jaideep while talking to IANS. "So that was another reason for my different approach while at work towards both of them and from them as well," he added. "But I had a lot of fun working with them. I didn't talk to Kareena much. I was scared and sceptical of whether to talk to her or not, because my character, Naren Vyas, in 'Jaane Jaan' was such. So in a way, it was in my interest not to talk to her," Jaideep said, admitting to maintaining distance that actually helped him stay in character because the film’s premise demanded restraint.

Talking about working with Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep said, “But in 'Jewel Thief', it was all fun and absolutely memorable. So we had a lot of fun there. Both of them are very beautiful people, and I had a lot of fun working with them.” For the uninitiated, 'Jaane Jaan', released in September 2023, featured Jaideep as Naren Vyas, while in 'Jewel Thief', Jaideep played the role of antagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan.

The film received mixed reviews, but Jaideep won great reviews for his performance, and especially for his dance sequence in the song ‘Jaadu’. His exceptional dancing skills had surprised the audience, making him an instant sensation.

Meanwhile, Jaideep is currently being widely praised for his performance as an antagonist, Rukma, in the third instalment of the hit web series 'The Family Man'. The actor will also be seen in the movie Ikkis, which also stars the late superstar Dharmendra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaideep Ahlawat SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget