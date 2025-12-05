Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesIs Dhurandhar Worth Watching Or Not? FIRST HALF Review Out

Is Dhurandhar Worth Watching Or Not? FIRST HALF Review Out

Is Dhurandhar worth your time? Read the first half review of Aditya Dhar’s gritty thriller starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhurandhar has opened to an intense and gripping start, proving to be a solid entertainer for fans of raw, high-stakes thrillers. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, dives into a gritty world inspired loosely by the Lyari gang wars and the covert involvement of Indian intelligence operations. Right from the first frame, Dhar sets a tense atmosphere, balancing realism with dramatic flair. The pacing so far feels tight and purposeful, scenes transition smoothly, dialogues land sharply, and each character enters the narrative with weight and intent.

Ranveer Singh once again showcases why he remains one of Bollywood’s most dynamic performers. His screen presence is electric, and he delivers a measured yet explosive performance that anchors the film. R. Madhavan brings a chilling calmness to his role, while Akshaye Khanna shines with his trademark intensity, making every confrontational moment crackle. Their performances complement the film’s tone, each pushing the narrative forward without unnecessary theatrics.

The writing is supported by strong dialogue work, punchy, meaningful, and occasionally unsettling. The film does not shy away from brutality, and a few scenes are genuinely hard-hitting, reminding viewers of the harsh realities behind the fictionalised events. Yet, it never feels gratuitous; it serves the world the film builds. Aditya Dhar’s treatment is polished, controlled, and visually striking, blending stylised action with grounded emotion.

 

What stands out most is the film’s atmosphere, the tension, the stakes, and the unpredictability. Dhurandhar manages to maintain a compelling rhythm, neither dragging nor rushing through pivotal moments. While the second half will determine its final impact, the film so far is a powerful, engaging watch driven by stellar performances and excellent direction.

If it sustains this momentum, Dhurandhar might become one of the year’s most memorable thrillers.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar Review Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Review Dhurandhar Movie Reaction Aditya Dhar Film Review
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, RBI Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Itinerary Today
India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget