Is Dhurandhar Worth Watching Or Not? FIRST HALF Review Out

Dhurandhar has opened to an intense and gripping start, proving to be a solid entertainer for fans of raw, high-stakes thrillers. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, dives into a gritty world inspired loosely by the Lyari gang wars and the covert involvement of Indian intelligence operations. Right from the first frame, Dhar sets a tense atmosphere, balancing realism with dramatic flair. The pacing so far feels tight and purposeful, scenes transition smoothly, dialogues land sharply, and each character enters the narrative with weight and intent.

Ranveer Singh once again showcases why he remains one of Bollywood’s most dynamic performers. His screen presence is electric, and he delivers a measured yet explosive performance that anchors the film. R. Madhavan brings a chilling calmness to his role, while Akshaye Khanna shines with his trademark intensity, making every confrontational moment crackle. Their performances complement the film’s tone, each pushing the narrative forward without unnecessary theatrics.

The writing is supported by strong dialogue work, punchy, meaningful, and occasionally unsettling. The film does not shy away from brutality, and a few scenes are genuinely hard-hitting, reminding viewers of the harsh realities behind the fictionalised events. Yet, it never feels gratuitous; it serves the world the film builds. Aditya Dhar’s treatment is polished, controlled, and visually striking, blending stylised action with grounded emotion.

#Dhurandhar is a good watch so far, brilliant performance, good dialogues, excellent treatment



The film is going at a good pace



Some scenes are very brutal @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna have just killed it — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) December 5, 2025

What stands out most is the film’s atmosphere, the tension, the stakes, and the unpredictability. Dhurandhar manages to maintain a compelling rhythm, neither dragging nor rushing through pivotal moments. While the second half will determine its final impact, the film so far is a powerful, engaging watch driven by stellar performances and excellent direction.

If it sustains this momentum, Dhurandhar might become one of the year’s most memorable thrillers.