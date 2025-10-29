Ikkis Trailer Out: The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama ‘Ikkis’ has been unveiled, introducing Agastya Nanda in a powerful portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

The trailer offers a stirring glimpse into the soldier’s journey — from his National Defence Academy days to his heroic acts on the battlefield that brought glory to the nation through his courage and conviction.

A Hero’s Journey: From Dreams to the Battlefield

The trailer opens with a determined young cadet, Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda, vowing to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness his rigorous training at the academy and his eventual deployment during the Indo-Pak war.

Adding depth to the storyline, the film teases a gentle love story that unfolds alongside Arun’s duty to the nation. A glimpse of his iconic tank, ‘Famagusta’, which he commanded in battle, further builds anticipation for the film’s emotional and patriotic core.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Stellar Performances and Emotional Moments

Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Arun Khetarpal’s father, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays an army officer who emotionally declares, “Your son is a shining example for the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army too.”

The trailer culminates in one of Arun’s most memorable real-life moments — his final words from the battlefield:“No, Sir. I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working. I’ll get these b****rds.”

Honouring India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee

‘Ikkis’ brings to life the inspiring and untold story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film pays tribute to his extraordinary bravery with the tagline — “Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!”

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Agastya Nanda’s first look as the war hero, featuring him in uniform. They also released a teaser showcasing a wartime telegram from the Battle of Basantar, announcing Khetarpal’s tragic demise — a moment etched in India’s history.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Produced by Dinesh Vijan

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Ikkis’ stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for a December 2025 theatrical release and promises to be a heartfelt salute to courage, sacrifice, and youthful valour.