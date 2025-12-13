Hrithik Roshan’s Dhurandhar Review Gets A Response From Aditya Dhar: ‘Part 2 Is Coming’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally responded to Hrithik Roshan’s much-discussed second review of Dhurandhar, which surfaced just hours after the actor openly shared his reservations about the film’s political perspective. Welcoming Hrithik’s generous praise, Aditya thanked the star for his encouragement and assured that the team would strive to match expectations in Dhurandhar Part 2.

Aditya Dhar acknowledges Hrithik’s praise

Aditya took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Hrithik’s follow-up review of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller, which also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

In his second post, shared on X and Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent."

“#Akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2,” he added.

Reacting to the post, Aditya replied in the comments, “Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir.”

“Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement (folded hand emoji),” he further wrote.

Hrithik’s two contrasting reactions spark debate

Hrithik’s second review came shortly after his first note, where he applauded the film’s storytelling while clearly stating that he did not align with its political messaging.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier, the actor wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” he added.

The back-to-back posts left social media divided, with many users questioning the timing and tone of the second review. Some wondered if Hrithik had changed his stance, while others joked about different social media teams managing his accounts. One user quipped, “Hrithik on IG: ‘I disagree with the politics’. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: ‘Bro the cinema tho.’”

About Dhurandhar

Set in Pakistan, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates terror networks operating out of Lyari. The film delves into espionage, organised crime and intelligence missions, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan playing pivotal roles.

The spy thriller opened to a thunderous box-office response and has so far crossed ₹232 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. Released in theatres on December 5, the film’s sequel is slated for a theatrical release next year on March 19.