HomeEntertainmentMovies'Homebound' Heads To Oscars 2026: Ishaan, Janhvi & Vishal Call It A 'Dream Come True'

‘Homebound’ Heads To Oscars 2026: Ishaan, Janhvi & Vishal Call It A 'Dream Come True'

"Homebound," starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, is India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars. The cast expressed immense pride and gratitude on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)

The cast and crew of Homebound—starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa—are on cloud nine after the film was officially announced as India’s entry for the Oscars 2026. The milestone has left the team ecstatic, with heartfelt reactions pouring in from the actors and filmmakers on social media.

Ishaan Khatter Expresses Pride and Gratitude

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan Khatter shared a long emotional note celebrating the achievement and acknowledging the people behind the project.

"This is the film I've been proudest of, and even if it wasn’t my film, I would feel the same way. Some films are much bigger than us... @neeraj.ghaywan, I love you so much, brother—you deserve this and more. You’ve made the most humane film in some of the most isolated of times, and it’s my honour to be a vessel for your vision. Only you could make such an Indian film at its heart with a universal language. @karanjohar, for enabling us, deeply understanding, and protecting this film like a father," Ishaan wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

He also thanked legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who served as the executive producer for Homebound, adding, "the greatest @martinscorsese_, whose midas touch brought us home."

The actor further praised co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa for their dedication and contribution to the film.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls the Journey “Nothing Short of a Dream”

Janhvi Kapoor echoed the excitement on her Instagram, expressing how meaningful the project has been for her.

"Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team… At every step, I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness, and their courage," she shared.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Vishal Jethwa: “Feels Absolutely Surreal”

Actor Vishal Jethwa called the moment “absolutely surreal,” adding that it was the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day.

"To know that Homebound is representing India on the world’s biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films," he said in a statement.

He also praised director Neeraj Ghaywan and his co-stars, calling the recognition “a testament to the entire team’s hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling.”

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound follows the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to land police jobs that promise them long-denied dignity. As they get closer to achieving their dream, growing desperation threatens to fracture the bond between them.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Homebound (@homeboundthefilm)

The film is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on September 26.

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Vishal Jethwa Homebound

Photo Gallery

