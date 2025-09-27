Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesSlow Start For India’s Oscar Entry Homebound, Earns ₹29 Lakh On Opening Day

Slow Start For India’s Oscar Entry Homebound, Earns ₹29 Lakh On Opening Day

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, opened to ₹29 lakh in India despite its Cannes premiere and critical praise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in India after premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Despite the buzz surrounding its international exposure and strong reviews, the film witnessed a tepid response at the domestic box office.

According to data from Sacnilk, Homebound earned approximately ₹29 lakh in India on its opening day. Its global gross is reported to be around ₹32 lakh, indicating a slow start for the film. The numbers pale in comparison to Khatter’s previous releases, Dhadak opened at ₹8.71 crore, while Phone Bhoot pulled in ₹2.05 crore on day one. Co-star Vishal Jethwa’s earlier film Salaam Venky had a comparatively stronger debut with ₹45 lakh.

A Story Rooted in Small-Town Aspirations

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Homebound follows the lives of two childhood friends from a small Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition, however, begins to fracture their friendship as they navigate societal pressures and systemic challenges.

The film also features Reem Shaikh, Harshika Parmar, and Shalini Vatsa in pivotal roles. Ghaywan, known for his layered storytelling, continues to explore themes of social mobility and emotional resilience within modern India.

Cannes, TIFF, IFFM, And Now, the Oscars

Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, marking Ghaywan’s return to the festival a decade after Masaan brought him global acclaim. The film has also been showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), building strong momentum on the international circuit.

In a major achievement, Homebound has been officially selected as India’s entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. This Oscar bid adds another feather to Ghaywan’s already decorated cap, reaffirming his standing in world cinema.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Reem Shaikh Homebound Homebound Box Office Homebound TIFF
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Cricket
Not-Out Controversy: Why Umpires Ruled Shanaka Not-Out Despite Samson's Clean Hit
Not-Out Controversy: Why Umpires Ruled Shanaka Not-Out Despite Samson's Clean Hit
World
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | With MiG-21s Retired,Can The IAF Rebuild Its Air Power Fast Enough?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget