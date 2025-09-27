Slow Start For India’s Oscar Entry Homebound, Earns ₹29 Lakh On Opening Day

Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in India after premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Despite the buzz surrounding its international exposure and strong reviews, the film witnessed a tepid response at the domestic box office.

According to data from Sacnilk, Homebound earned approximately ₹29 lakh in India on its opening day. Its global gross is reported to be around ₹32 lakh, indicating a slow start for the film. The numbers pale in comparison to Khatter’s previous releases, Dhadak opened at ₹8.71 crore, while Phone Bhoot pulled in ₹2.05 crore on day one. Co-star Vishal Jethwa’s earlier film Salaam Venky had a comparatively stronger debut with ₹45 lakh.

A Story Rooted in Small-Town Aspirations

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Homebound follows the lives of two childhood friends from a small Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition, however, begins to fracture their friendship as they navigate societal pressures and systemic challenges.

The film also features Reem Shaikh, Harshika Parmar, and Shalini Vatsa in pivotal roles. Ghaywan, known for his layered storytelling, continues to explore themes of social mobility and emotional resilience within modern India.

Cannes, TIFF, IFFM, And Now, the Oscars

Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, marking Ghaywan’s return to the festival a decade after Masaan brought him global acclaim. The film has also been showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), building strong momentum on the international circuit.

In a major achievement, Homebound has been officially selected as India’s entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. This Oscar bid adds another feather to Ghaywan’s already decorated cap, reaffirming his standing in world cinema.