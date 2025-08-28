'He Stopped Responding': Anurag Kashyap On Nishaanchi’s Plans With Sushant Singh Rajput

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Nishaanchi, but the film’s journey to the big screen has been anything but straightforward. In a recent interview, Kashyap revealed that the project was once set to star the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and even announced with him back in 2016. However, the collaboration never materialised, with the director saying Sushant “stopped responding” after landing big-ticket films under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

When Sushant Singh Rajput stopped taking Anurag Kashyap's number

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Kashyap explained, “Actors have been interested in it but it never hit home with me with anyone. I said I will make it the right way. This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films – Dil Bechara and Drive – they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was on a backburner, then I was also… then he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016.”

Sushant Singh Rajput left Hasee Toh Phasee

The filmmaker, known for championing unconventional talent, had previously spoken about another instance when Sushant dropped out of Hasee Toh Phasee, which was being produced by his banner, to sign Shuddh Desi Romance with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

In an earlier 2020 interview with NDTV, Kashyap recalled, “YRF called him and said, ‘We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.’ Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh (Chhabra) and all of us used to sit together, he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider, because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was also considered for Nishaanchi

Kashyap further revealed that Nishaanchi was once again discussed with Rajput just before the release of his career-defining hit, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. “Years later, in 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh went to Sushant and said, ‘Anurag has written a script looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh.’ Dhoni released, became a success and he never called me back. I was not upset, I moved on, I did Mukkabaaz,” Kashyap recalled.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated young stars following his breakout in Kai Po Che! (2013) and later MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), tragically passed away in June 2020 at his Mumbai residence, a loss that continues to cast a shadow over the industry.