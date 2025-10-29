Harshvardhan Rane On Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s Success: 'Nepotism Debate Should End Now'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is riding high on the success of his latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa and directed by Milap Zaveri. Following a strong box office response, the duo has kicked off a nationwide post-release promotional tour.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Harshvardhan not only reflected on the film’s box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, but also shared his unfiltered thoughts on the long-running nepotism debate in Bollywood.

“Let’s End This Word in 2025”: Harshvardhan Rane

Sharing his candid perspective, Harshvardhan said,“My initial reaction was that the whole country should finally stop using this one word that we’ve been obsessed with for the last 6-7 years — nepotism. Let’s end this word in 2025 because you guys have ended it. Two outsider films were released together on Diwali, and both received equal love and box office numbers. What does that mean? That the audience treats everyone equally.”

He continued,“So where is nepotism? It’s just an excuse. If you’re lazy or afraid to take risks, you use this word. It’s a defence mechanism. If someone around you uses this word, just smile, excuse yourself, and walk away. Everyone is tired of hearing it now. This word has been overused, and there’s no example left.”

Box Office Clash: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has earned ₹50 crore at the box office so far. The romantic drama revolves around a powerful politician who gets entangled with a strong-willed superstar, leading to a fiery tale of obsession, ego, and heartbreak.

On the other hand, Thamma — a supernatural romantic thriller-comedy from Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe — stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a journalist and Rashmika Mandanna as Betaal, who fall in love while battling Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film has collected ₹100 crore in India to date.