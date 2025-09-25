BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has reportedly also been nominated in the Best TV Movie category.

Diljit Dosanjh has made history by bagging an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for his powerful portrayal in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has also been nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, marking a major moment for Indian content on the global stage.





Released on Netflix in April 2024, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' follows the life of the controversial Punjabi folk singer who rose to fame in the 1980s with his provocative lyrics and electrifying performances. Often called the “Elvis of Punjab”, Chamkila,played by Diljit, was seen as a voice of the people before he was assassinated in 1988 at the age of 27, along with his wife and musical partner Amarjot Kaur.

About Diljit Dosanjh

Dosanjh, a global Punjabi icon with a rich career spanning music and cinema, brought rare depth and vulnerability to the role. His live musical performances in the film, composed by A.R. Rahman, received wide critical acclaim. From recreating Chamkila’s electrifying stage persona to portraying his personal struggles, Diljit’s performance has been described as both “raw” and “deeply human”.

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. It has been praised for its non-linear storytelling, folk-rooted soundtrack, and emotionally charged direction. Notably, many of the songs were recorded live on location, enhancing the film’s authenticity.

This marks Diljit Dosanjh’s first Emmy nomination and could be a landmark win, not only for him but for Indian cinema as a whole.

( This is a developing story, Stay tuned for updates)