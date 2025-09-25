Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has reportedly also been nominated in the Best TV Movie category.

Diljit Dosanjh has made history by bagging an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for his powerful portrayal in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has also been nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, marking a major moment for Indian content on the global stage.


BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

Released on Netflix in April 2024, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' follows the life of the controversial Punjabi folk singer who rose to fame in the 1980s with his provocative lyrics and electrifying performances. Often called the “Elvis of Punjab”, Chamkila,played by Diljit, was seen as a voice of the people before he was assassinated in 1988 at the age of 27, along with his wife and musical partner Amarjot Kaur.

About Diljit Dosanjh

Dosanjh, a global Punjabi icon with a rich career spanning music and cinema, brought rare depth and vulnerability to the role. His live musical performances in the film, composed by A.R. Rahman, received wide critical acclaim. From recreating Chamkila’s electrifying stage persona to portraying his personal struggles, Diljit’s performance has been described as both “raw” and “deeply human”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. It has been praised for its non-linear storytelling, folk-rooted soundtrack, and emotionally charged direction. Notably, many of the songs were recorded live on location, enhancing the film’s authenticity.

This marks Diljit Dosanjh’s first Emmy nomination and could be a landmark win, not only for him but for Indian cinema as a whole.

( This is a developing story, Stay tuned for updates)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Emmy International Emmy Awards 2025 Diljit Dosanjh Netflix
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
India
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Election 2025
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Cities
'Pak Spy' Arrested In Jaisalmer For Passing Sensitive Army Details To ISI, Shared Troop Movements During Op Sindoor
'Pak Spy' Held For Passing Sensitive Army Details To ISI, Shared Troop Movements During Op Sindoor
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget