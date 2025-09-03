Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diljit Dosanjh Exits 'No Entry 2', Confirms Boney Kapoor: 'Parted In Good Spirits'

Diljit Dosanjh Exits 'No Entry 2', Confirms Boney Kapoor: 'Parted In Good Spirits'

Diljit Dosanjh exited "No Entry 2" due to scheduling conflicts with his Aura Tour, confirmed producer Boney Kapoor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry has hit a roadblock as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from the project. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, No Entry 2 was scheduled to begin shooting in October 2025 with a refreshed cast featuring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Boney Kapoor Confirms Diljit’s Exit From No Entry 2

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Boney Kapoor confirmed that the Good Newwz actor is no longer part of the film.

“Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements; hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together,” he said.

Reports suggest Diljit’s busy schedule, particularly his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, clashed with the film’s shooting timeline. The singer-actor is currently juggling multiple projects alongside his international tours.

Missing the Original Star Cast

Earlier, Boney Kapoor opened up about not being able to retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the sequel.

“Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years, but somehow things didn’t materialise. We will miss them. Now, we’re trying to give it a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But yes, we will miss Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry, and they were most loved.”

He further praised the original trio, adding: “Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best people I’ve known in the industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we’ve moved on, and let’s hope the decision proves right.”

No Entry 2: New Faces and Fresh Energy

The sequel will once again be helmed by Anees Bazmee, with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor stepping into the lead roles. The female cast is yet to be officially confirmed, though reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia may join the project.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Boney Kapoor No Entry 2
