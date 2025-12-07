Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ Sets Box Office Ablaze With ₹58 Crore Weekend Start

Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ Sets Box Office Ablaze With ₹58 Crore Weekend Start

Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ opens to a powerful start, entering the ₹50 crore club in two days. With strong word-of-mouth and big names, the film is now racing toward the ₹100 crore mark.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aditya Dhar’s latest big-budget film Dhurandhar has made a powerful impact at the box office right from its release. The film has entered the ₹50 crore club within just two days and has received highly positive reviews from audiences. If the momentum continues, the film is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club soon.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected ₹31 crore on its second day. While the official figures for Day 2 are yet to be released, if the estimate holds, the total collection of Dhurandhar has reached ₹58 crore.

Sanjay Dutt’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film

Dhurandhar earned ₹27 crore on its opening day, making it Sanjay Dutt’s sixth highest-grossing film. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of several of his previous movies, including Baaghi 4 (₹53.38 crore), Double Dhamaal (₹44.1 crore), All The Best (₹41.41 crore), and Shamshera (₹39.94 crore).

In addition, the film has already gone past Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, which earned ₹35.80 crore in 2022. Dhurandhar has moved far ahead of Cirkus in just two days of release.

About The Movie

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan, Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh. Based on true events, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and child actor Sara Arjun. Rakesh Bedi also plays a pivotal role, while Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza appear in special dance numbers.

The film has generated significant buzz and is receiving positive word-of-mouth. Aditya Dhar, who is known for the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' starring Vicky Kaushal, has once again delivered a film that is drawing wide audience attention. Dhar also produced Article 370, which starred his wife and actress Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh New Movie Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Movie Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Dhurandhar Weekend Collection
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Inferno Kills 25, Major Probe Launched After Grave Safety Lapses
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 23 Tourists, Sparks Major Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget