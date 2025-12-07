Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ Sets Box Office Ablaze With ₹58 Crore Weekend Start

Aditya Dhar’s latest big-budget film Dhurandhar has made a powerful impact at the box office right from its release. The film has entered the ₹50 crore club within just two days and has received highly positive reviews from audiences. If the momentum continues, the film is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club soon.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected ₹31 crore on its second day. While the official figures for Day 2 are yet to be released, if the estimate holds, the total collection of Dhurandhar has reached ₹58 crore.

Sanjay Dutt’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film

Dhurandhar earned ₹27 crore on its opening day, making it Sanjay Dutt’s sixth highest-grossing film. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of several of his previous movies, including Baaghi 4 (₹53.38 crore), Double Dhamaal (₹44.1 crore), All The Best (₹41.41 crore), and Shamshera (₹39.94 crore).

In addition, the film has already gone past Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, which earned ₹35.80 crore in 2022. Dhurandhar has moved far ahead of Cirkus in just two days of release.

About The Movie

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan, Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh. Based on true events, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and child actor Sara Arjun. Rakesh Bedi also plays a pivotal role, while Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza appear in special dance numbers.

The film has generated significant buzz and is receiving positive word-of-mouth. Aditya Dhar, who is known for the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' starring Vicky Kaushal, has once again delivered a film that is drawing wide audience attention. Dhar also produced Article 370, which starred his wife and actress Yami Gautam in the lead role.