Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesCatherine Zeta-Jones Calls Herself Obsessed With SRK-Deepika’s Om Shanti Om

Catherine Zeta-Jones Calls Herself Obsessed With SRK-Deepika’s Om Shanti Om

Hollywood sensation Catherine Zeta-Jones dropped a social media post about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film "Om Shanti Om", and the netizens cannot keep calm.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Hollywood sensation Catherine Zeta-Jones dropped a social media post about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film "Om Shanti Om", and the netizens cannot keep calm.

The 'Wednesday' actress revealed that she was enjoying the Bollywood film "Om Shanti Om" while waiting at the US Open.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car." Her post further included a reel from "Om Shanti Om" featuring the song "Dhoom Ta Na".

The post immediately went viral on Reddit, with cybercitizens expressing their excitement in the comment section.

One of the Reddit users wrote, “Omg guys, Shah Rukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Imagine your crush posting about you!"

Another one penned, "Well that’s a good movie. Songs , cameos , depiction of Bollywood."

The third user jocked, "Farah and Dileep on their way to Jeeta mem kitchen to cook pav bhaji."

Refreshing your memory, back in 2019 as well, Catherine Zeta Jones expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's "Om Shanti Om". Michael Douglas was also present at the event, where she was seen tapping a foot to the movie's title track with Anil Kapoor.

“My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om," Catherine Zeta Jones claimed.

Calling herself a Bollywood fan, she went on to say, “I don’t think people understand my obsession with Om Shanti Om."

Adding to this, Michael Douglas revealed that during Christmas, everyone in their house sings all the songs from the Bollywood film.

Furthermore, in 2023, addressing the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared, “I love the country (India) and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone SHAH RUKH KHAN
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
India
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Assures Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget