Tiger Shroff’s much-anticipated return as the relentless Ronnie in 'Baaghi 4' has hit an unexpected speed bump at the box office. After an impressive ₹12 crore opening on Friday, the film experienced a noticeable decline on Saturday, earning ₹9 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total two-day collection stands at ₹21 crore.

Starring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Chaco and introducing Harnaaz Sandhu in her Bollywood debut, the film came with high expectations, but has struggled to maintain momentum. Mixed reviews and strong competition, particularly from horror flick The Conjuring: Last Rites, are believed to be contributing to the slowdown.

Can Sunday Save Baaghi 4’s Box Office Fate?

Traditionally, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see upward trends for commercial releases. However, Baaghi 4’s drop has sparked concern among trade analysts. A solid Sunday turnout could potentially revive the film’s box office journey, but if the downward trend continues, the weekday numbers could drag its overall performance down even further.

Directed by A Harsha, the film follows Ronnie’s fierce battle against Chaco, who tears him apart from his love interest Alisha (played by Sandhu) due to a personal vendetta. Sonam Bajwa also plays a key role in this action-heavy narrative, but the star power has not been enough to ensure a steady box office run so far.

The Bengal Files Sees Modest Growth Despite Pre-Release Buzz

While 'Baaghi 4' struggles with retention, Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Bengal Files' has also had a lukewarm start. After an opening day collection of ₹1.75 crore, the politically charged drama managed to collect ₹2.04 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹3.79 crore.

This performance is considerably weaker compared to Agnihotri’s 'The Kashmir Files', which had earned ₹3.55 crore on its opening day alone. Despite high pre-release buzz and a power-packed cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, The Bengal Files has not been able to replicate past success.

Mixed Reception and Long Runtime Affecting Audience Pull

Released on September 5, 'The Bengal Files' has received a mixed response. While some viewers appreciated the performances, the film’s intense and graphic portrayal of violence, along with its 3-hour-25-minute runtime, has drawn criticism.

In its review, News18 gave the film two stars, stating: “How much violence is too much violence?... The weakest link of The Bengal Files is its 3-hour-25-minutes runtime. It’s an excruciatingly long showcase of the oppression and anarchy caused by the Muslims to the Hindus of the state and the systemic failure of the ruling party of West Bengal, who appeases the minority group.”

With Sunday being a key test for both films, the coming days will determine whether either 'Baaghi 4' or 'The Bengal Files' can find a steady footing or fade amid growing competition.