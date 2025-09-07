Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBaaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff Stumbles, Agnihotri’s Film Inches Ahead

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff Stumbles, Agnihotri’s Film Inches Ahead

Baaghi 4 collects ₹21 crore in two days with a day-two dip, while The Bengal Files sees a slight rise to ₹3.79 crore. Both films struggle to maintain weekend momentum amid mixed reviews.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tiger Shroff’s much-anticipated return as the relentless Ronnie in 'Baaghi 4' has hit an unexpected speed bump at the box office. After an impressive ₹12 crore opening on Friday, the film experienced a noticeable decline on Saturday, earning ₹9 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total two-day collection stands at ₹21 crore.

Starring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Chaco and introducing Harnaaz Sandhu in her Bollywood debut, the film came with high expectations, but has struggled to maintain momentum. Mixed reviews and strong competition, particularly from horror flick The Conjuring: Last Rites, are believed to be contributing to the slowdown.

Can Sunday Save Baaghi 4’s Box Office Fate?

Traditionally, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see upward trends for commercial releases. However, Baaghi 4’s drop has sparked concern among trade analysts. A solid Sunday turnout could potentially revive the film’s box office journey, but if the downward trend continues, the weekday numbers could drag its overall performance down even further.

Directed by A Harsha, the film follows Ronnie’s fierce battle against Chaco, who tears him apart from his love interest Alisha (played by Sandhu) due to a personal vendetta. Sonam Bajwa also plays a key role in this action-heavy narrative, but the star power has not been enough to ensure a steady box office run so far.

The Bengal Files Sees Modest Growth Despite Pre-Release Buzz

While 'Baaghi 4' struggles with retention, Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Bengal Files' has also had a lukewarm start. After an opening day collection of ₹1.75 crore, the politically charged drama managed to collect ₹2.04 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹3.79 crore.

This performance is considerably weaker compared to Agnihotri’s 'The Kashmir Files', which had earned ₹3.55 crore on its opening day alone. Despite high pre-release buzz and a power-packed cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, The Bengal Files has not been able to replicate past success.

Mixed Reception and Long Runtime Affecting Audience Pull

Released on September 5, 'The Bengal Files' has received a mixed response. While some viewers appreciated the performances, the film’s intense and graphic portrayal of violence, along with its 3-hour-25-minute runtime, has drawn criticism.

In its review, News18 gave the film two stars, stating: “How much violence is too much violence?... The weakest link of The Bengal Files is its 3-hour-25-minutes runtime. It’s an excruciatingly long showcase of the oppression and anarchy caused by the Muslims to the Hindus of the state and the systemic failure of the ruling party of West Bengal, who appeases the minority group.”

With Sunday being a key test for both films, the coming days will determine whether either 'Baaghi 4' or 'The Bengal Files' can find a steady footing or fade amid growing competition.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mithun Chakraborty Vivek Agnihotri Bollywood Box Office Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4 The Bengal Files Review Baaghi 4 Box Office Baaghi 4 Collection Day 2 The Bengal Files Box Office Day 2
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget